How Penn State's Tight Ends Might Be Even Better in 2025
STATE COLLEGE | Just because Tyler Warren is in the NFL, that doesn't mean Penn State has abandoned the tight end position. Far from it. Through fall camp, the position group has been making strides and impressing tight ends coach Ty Howle and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.
Khalil Dinkins, Luke Reynolds and Andrew Rappleyea headline Penn State’s group of tight ends, drawing a serious comparison from Howle, in his fifth season coaching the position for the Nittany Lions.
“It reminds me of the room when we had Tyler, Brenton [Strange], Theo [Johnson],” Howle said. “They’re really, really talented players and all super competitive, but they’re all really good friends and they know that they need each other to be the best person that they can be, the best player they can be.”
Warren, Strange and Johnson are all in the NFL, and Penn State might have another trio of NFL-bound tight ends in its offense this season. Even without Warren, tight end remains a position of strength for the Nittany Lions.
Let’s Talk About Khalil Dinkins
Time and again, Penn State coach James Franklin and Kotelnicki have said that not enough people nationally are talking about Dinkins. So let’s do that.
The redshirt senior is certainly the veteran of the group, having been with the program since 2021 and having played closely behind Warren last season. Dinkins appeared in 15 games, making six starts and catching two touchdown passes. He might not have been as flashy as Warren, but Dinkins is following a similar path behind the Indianapolis Colts’ first-round draft pick.
“Part of the reason Tyler was able to do what he did was, he got really good matchups,” Howle said. “Tyler was a great blocker, … and so I think [Dinkins] will follow suit and be a guy that gets really good matchups because he’s such a dynamic and dominant blocker.”
During the offseason, Dinkins worked closely with the quarterbacks to focus on route timing, according to Howle. He also made Bruce Feldman's college football "Freaks List," which Warren did in 2022. Kotelnicki drew some further comparisons between Warren and Dinkins.
"You count on them both to catch balls, you count on both to block and be true all-around tight ends," the offensive coordinator said. "And that's easier to say than actually do at the tight-end spot, because most guys excel at one end of the spectrum or the other. ... But Dinkins and Ty show elite traits in both of those areas, which is rare."
Reynolds Is Ready For Year 2
When Rappleyea got hurt, Reynolds stepped up. He played in 16 games, starting four, and made quick strides as a freshman. He also was part of Penn State's most memorable play of the 2024 regular season. The sophomore put in a lot of work this offseason to play even better.
Howle said that Reynolds, now 6-4, 250 pounds, worked closely with strength coach Chuck Losey and the training staff to get stronger. Reynolds has become a bigger force to be reckoned with.
“He’s made tremendous improvements,” Howle said. “He’s always had the appetite and demeanor for it, but now it’s about the technique and fundamentals of it, and so he’s grown a ton.”
Like Warren, Reynolds wasn’t always a tight end. He also played quarterback, receiver and free safety at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut. After Penn State lost in the Orange Bowl and the offseason began, Reynolds and Howle focused on how he could become “a great all-around tight end.”
That starts with blocking. With his added strength, Reynolds has been very vocal in seeking extra blocking reps during practice. Howle said that has “been really refreshing.”
Rappleyea Is Removing The Rust
After starting in the 2024 season-opener against West Virginia, Rappleyea sustained a season-ending injury in practice. He’s back now, and coaches say he has been antsy to make his return. However, Rappleyea also has had to knock off the rust first.
“Rap has had a really good past two weeks of practice,” Howle said. “He’s flashing and playing fast. … He’s playing really good football right now.”
During 3-on-3 drills at a recent practice, Rappleyea made some contested catches in the end zone. At 6-4, 251 pounds, Rappleyea could become a red-zone option for the Nittany Lions.
“He came out with the same energy that he did before he got hurt, and you could really see in the back half of camp, he’s coming back to his normal self,” Reynolds said. “I think he’s going to be an awesome player to play alongside. He’s going to contribute a lot this season and most importantly, he’s a great teammate.”
In year two of Kotelnicki’s offensive system, Howle said the players are more advanced, making him “able to coach with more detail.” Having three tight ends share reps throughout camp isn’t new, considering Penn State has adopted the “Tight End U.” nickname after having five drafted at the position since 2018.
“The group knows they need to support one another, coach one another and be the best room in the country because it helps Penn State football be the best team we can be,” Howle said.