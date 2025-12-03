How Quarterback Peyton Falzone Found His Way Back to Penn State

Peyton Falzone has been through an 18-month recruiting cyclone in which all three schools he committed to fired their head coach. The quarterback developed callouses to the process, which he called "absolute chaos" and unfair to athletes.

So after all that, Falzone did what only one other high school football player was willing to during this recruiting cycle. He committed to Penn State, which still is searching for a full-time head coach.

On Wednesday, the 4-star quarterback from Nazareth High in Pennsylvania signed with the Nittany Lions, buoyed by Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith, assistant quarterbacks coach Trace McSorley (his childhood hero) and what his family called a sense of place.

"People want to know, how can you make a decision without knowing?" Peyton's father Tom, the head football coach at Nazareth High, said. "Because it’s the belief in the school right now, and that’s where we are. He’s learned that you don’t fall in love with coaches anymore. You can’t. In the end it's, where do you want to be? For him, that's Penn State."

Smith and McSorley played significant roles in that. They continued conversations with Falzone, which accelerated this week. Smith finalized the deal with Falzone in a call Tuesday night.

"I think he's hopeful to get the head-coaching position," Peyton Falzone said of Smith. "I think he's more than qualified. I'd love to be able to play for him, and I can tell you right now the players love him, too. Obviously at Rutgers they had a plane flying overhead that said, 'Hire Terry Smith,' so I thought that was pretty cool. He's won the hearts of a lot of people."

RELATED: How Peyton Falzone transformed his game as a high school quarterback

Nazareth High QB Peyton Falzone, who signed with Penn State today, said he hopes Terry Smith gets the permanent job.



Smith and assistant QBs coach Trace McSorley were instrumental to his return to Penn State. pic.twitter.com/VxOOt8Qo6O — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) December 3, 2025

Falzone and Jackson Ford, a 4-star defensive end from Malvern Prep in Pennsylvania, were the only two players to sign with Penn State on the first day of the early signing period. Falzone said that he and Ford have built a unique bond because of that. But while Ford remained committed to Penn State through his process, Falzone took a more winding road.

The quarterback initially committed to Virginia Tech, and former head coach Brent Pry, in June of 2024. He decommitted from Virginia Tech long before Pry was fired this season, but the theme had begun. Falzone then committed to Penn State and head coach James Franklin this past April before pivoting to Auburn and head coach Hugh Freeze in June.

Franklin was fired in October, and Freeze was fired in November. Freeze was the only coach of the three who was fired while Falzone was committed. Falzone attended last weekend's Alabama-Auburn game before decommitting from the Tigers. Penn State quickly re-entered the process, though it hadn't really left.

McSorley, the former Penn State quarterback who joined the coaching staff this year, maintained contact with Falzone. That was essential. Falzone grew up a McSorley fan. He wore headbands to games, as McSorley did, and mimicked McSorley's baseball-swing celebration after touchdowns.

"People are like, 'Don’t meet your heroes.' That was not the case with coach McSorley," Falzone said.

Penn State legend forever!!!! https://t.co/z3anS0PC2l — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) December 3, 2025

Falzone has talked with Smith about Penn State's offense, which Falzone noted had changed with Smith as the interim head coach. He also has a strong relationship with Penn State starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, since the two train with Ohio-based quarterbacks coach Brad Maendler.

"I really like him a lot. I like what he’s about," Falzone said of Smith. "I like his ideas of how to run an offense. You notice that the offense has changed since he’s taken over. They’re getting the ball to the backs and they’re opening up the passing game. ... And he had what, a week to build what he wanted? So imagine if he has an offseason to bring in a few more parts that he really likes and get some things like that. It can be really dangerous."

Tom Falzone said that the family (led by Peyton's mother Stephanie, who guided the recruiting process) discussed the coaching uncertainty with Smith. Falzone acknowledged that "there are a ton of unknowns" regarding Penn State, but the family was comfortable with the program's direction.

"Penn State is still Penn State," Tom Falzone said. "It’s going to be OK. Coach Smith said it to him. He said, 'Either way, I want to stay. I want to be around this thing because I love this university and the guys around here love this university.' And Peyton does. He always has. We're just so blessed to be in the situation we're in."

Falzone threw for 1,176 yards and 12 touchdowns through the first four games of his senior year at Nazareth before sustaining a broken clavicle in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. Falzone said he has been throwing at 100 percent and will resume lifting later this week. He plans to participate in Penn State's bowl practices before enrolling in January and hopes Smith will be his head coach.

"He's a great guy and he can lead the team," Falzone said. "He's won the hearts of my family, but he's won the hearts of all the players there. You can see it in how they're competing every Saturday. I hope he's the guy, but if he's not, I'm ready to just go play as hard as I can for whatever coach comes in. They’re going to get a quarterback who’s going to do whatever it takes to win."

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to thePenn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

Penn State quarterback commit Peyton Falzone of Nazareth (Pa.) High at his Signing Day ceremony with Penn State and Nazareth helmets. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

More Penn State Football