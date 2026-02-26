Why Trace McSorley Is Leaving Penn State

Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is leaving Matt Campbell's staff, reportedly for an NFL opportunity. A program source confirmed that McSorley, the former assistant quarterbacks coach, is no longer on staff, and his name has been removed from the online staff listing.

Daniel Gallen of Lions247 first reported that McSorley is expected to take a position with the Buffalo Bills, who have yet to announce his hiring. New Bills coach Joe Brady was a graduate assistant at Penn State from 2015-16, and McSorley led the Nittany Lions to the Big Ten championship in Brady's second year in State College.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell retained two of Penn State's most alumni in McSorley and Dan Connor, who coaches linebackers. McSorley joined James Franklin's staff as the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2025, and McSorley helped lead Drew Allar and Ethan Grunkemeyer through the season.

Campbell had called retaining McSorley and Connor important to the composition of his first staff. Both are young coaches with deep roots in the program and connections to players past and present. Campbell also said that McSorley's career arc is just beginning.

“I think Trace is just starting [to learn] how special his career has got the ability to be,” Campbell said. “You talk about one of the winningest quarterbacks [in Penn State history]. And in my mind, I kept thinking about him and Rocco [Becht] have very similar traits of the human being and what they're about and the impact that he could have in a positive way on Rocco.”

Penn State fans now won't be treated to those comparisons between McSorley and Becht, the former Iowa State quarterback who will be a fourth-year starter for the Nittany Lions this season. Becht spoke admiringly of McSorley during a winter media day at Beaver Stadium,

"I knew who Trace McSorley was definitely because, in my opinion, he's one of the best quarterbacks to ever play here," Becht said. "Watching him in high school was super special. All I knew was just that duo in the backfield with Saquon [Barkley] and Trace. It was awesome to watch those two guys back in the day, but being here, being in the same room with him, has been awesome.

"... I've been able to pick his brain a little bit on just what Beaver Stadium brings to the atmosphere, the fans and how you deal with adversity during the season. And those are conversations that I can't wait to have more with him. Just to have that experience with a guy who has played here in the past in the room is something that I'm looking forward to."

McSorley, a three-year starter for the Nittany Lions, still holds several program records and is one of the most popular players in program history. McSorley bounced around in the NFL for several years before returning to Penn State last season, working under Franklin and Danny O’Brien.

But McSorley, a Virginia native, didn’t follow them to Virginia Tech as former Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer did. Last season, O'Brien said of McSorley that "he's going to be an elite coach."

McSorley is the second member of Campbell's coaching staff to leave the program for the NFL. Noah Pauley, the receivers coach who moved with Campbell from Iowa State, has accepted a position with the Green Bay Packers. Campbell hired Kashif Moore from Colorado State to replace Pauley.

