The View From Washington: How Jahan Dotson Will Fit With the Commanders

Washington kept its interest in Dotson well hidden. But the Commanders really wanted the Penn State receiver.

The Washington Commanders selected Jahan Dotson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, a decision that surprised many of the team's fans.

Jeremy Brener, editor of the FanNation site that covers the Commanders, discusses that reaction, along with where Dotson fits in the lineup and how soon he might contribute.

What’s the reaction in Washington to drafting Jahan Dotson at No. 16?

Jeremy Brener: Shock and confusion. Jahan Dotson was nowhere near Washington’s radar. There were no reported visits, no links to get the two together. Granted, Washington was slated to select at No. 11, but Dotson was a fringe first-round prospect on most mock drafts. And he was drafted in the first half of the first round. So, Washington fans were certainly not expecting Dotson to be the Commanders’ pick, but now he has every opportunity to prove the fans who don’t like the pick wrong.

Why did Washington value him so highly?

Brener: Washington came into Day 1 with the goal of getting a wide receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin. With McLaurin on the outside, Dotson can slide right in the slot and give Carson Wentz some weapons to work with. The Commanders gave up a lot for Wentz and are only really tied to him for this season, so they want to give him as strong of an opportunity to be the guy moving forward beyond 2022.

How will he make Washington's offense better?

Brener: He’ll take some attention away from Terry McLaurin. His speed can’t be ignored, and teams are going to have to cover the middle of the field with Dotson there, which frees up McLaurin on the sideline. That’s where the NFL is heading; speed kills in any form. It’s why there were six receivers drafted in the first 18 picks, and seeing how much of a reach Dotson was, you can tell that Washington really wanted him.

Dotson has experience catching passes from an inconsistent quarterback. How will he get along with Carson Wentz?

Brener: Swimmingly. A big positive in Dotson’s game is his ability to not drop the football. He’ll take bubble screens and run with it. He’ll take out routes or he can take you deep. I think Wentz struggled with a lack of strong skill players in both Philadelphia and Indianapolis. And if Dotson projects to be as good as a No. 16 pick should be, he might be the player to save Wentz’s career.

What opportunity does Dotson have to contribute to the Commanders' offense next season?

Brener: He should be the team’s starting slot receiver in Week 1 with a good training camp. Curtis Samuel is also on the roster, but he can play outside as well. His biggest competition in camp comes against Dyami Brown, the team’s 2021 third-round pick. Brown struggled in 2021, which is likely why the team went to fill this need early, but this probably lights a fire under him and creates some competition between him and Dotson.

