The Penn State NFL Draft Roundup

The Lions look to complete their best draft performance since 1996.

Jahan Dotson and Arnold Ebiketie got things rolling nicely for Penn State in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, the Lions seek to complete perhaps their best draft since 1996.

Penn State looks to match the 1996 performance, when 10 Lions were selected. Dotson got things started Thursday, when he became the Lions' highest-drafted receiver since 1984. Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie fulfilled the mission he started at Temple, going to Atlanta in the second round.

Following along as we continue to track Penn State's 2022 NFL Draft.

Safety Jaquan Brisker heads to Chicago

The Chicago Bears selected All-American safety Jaquan Brisker in the second round, getting a player who became one of the nation's top defensive backs last season. Chicago selected Brisker at No. 48 overall.

Brisker could have left for the draft after Penn State's disappointing 2020 season, considering he already was on several draft boards. But he returned along with Dotson and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields to make a difference. He certainly did that personally, making seven All-America teams and being voted Penn State's defensive MVP.

What are the Bears getting in Brisker? Here's a scouting report from NFL Draft Bible.

"Overall, he is a solid athlete with a good platform to develop, but there are a lot of kinks left to iron out in his game," NFL Draft Bible writes. "He is fairly smooth in coverage with good mobility, has solid functional strength and good eyes. Seems to have a very good understanding and the ability to communicate pre-snap. He needs to fix his technique, both in coverage and in run defense to make him a better finisher on reps."

Read More

Jahan Dotson ends a long draft drought for Penn State

Arnold Ebiketie fulfills his mission at the NFL Draft

How Carolina coach Matt Rhule helped Penn State land its new athletic director

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.