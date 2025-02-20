Ja'Juan Seider Posts Farewell Message to Penn State and the 'Lawnboyz'
Former Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider called his seven years with the Penn State football program "nothing short of incredible" in a social media letter to the program. Seider recently was announced as the new running backs coach and assistant head coach at Notre Dame, where he will work with Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame, of course, defeated Penn State in the Orange Bowl to reach the College Football Playoff championship game.
"These past 7 years have been nothing short of incredible," Seider wrote. "From the playoff and championship runs, to the bowl games and career seasons, these will forever be some of our family's most cherished experiences. Coaching in front of 110k is an indescribable feeeling. The players, staff, and community are truly some of the most special people we've ever known."
Seider left Penn State for Notre Dame after serving in a variety of roles over his seven seasons. He was running backs coach, run game coordinator, co-offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Seider called his running backs the "Lawnboyz" and helped develop Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen into 1,000-yard rushers last season.
"Ja’Juan is a great offensive mind,” Freeman said of Seider in a statement announcing the hire. "He has coached multiple offensive positions, but his ability to recruit and develop high level running backs is exceptional. His experience utilizing multiple running backs effectively within the offense and
simultaneously turning them into NFL talent is one of several reasons why he is a great fit for our program.”
Penn State hired former Temple head coach Stan Drayton as its new running backs coach. Drayton has coached running backs for 25 years in college and the NFL. Penn State coach James Franklin called Drayton an "important addition" to his staff. He also praised Seider for his commitment to the program.
"Ja’Juan Seider, after being with us for seven years, did a great job for us and we’re very appreciative of Ja’Juan and his family," Franklin said before either hire became official. "His son [Jaden] played for us and was part of our program for a long time. [Seider] has moved on, and we wish him nothing but the best. Again, seven years. In some ways it's a shame that in college football, that that's a long time, but he gave our program and our community seven years and did a really good job for us, so we're appreciative of that."
Here's the full text of Seider's letter, which he addressed to, "Dear Old State."
"I'm forever grateful to have had the priceless privilege of having my son [Jaden] on the sidelines with me for the last 7 years. To Coach Franklin, [Athletics Director] Pat Kraft, [Deputy Athletics Director Vinnie] James, and the entire administration, thank you. Thank you for the opportunity to lead these young men, for believing in me, and allowing me to leave a small footprint in such a storied institution & football program. To [Penn State President] Dr. [Neeli] Bendapudi, thank you for your unwavering support and leadership.
"Lastly, to my Lawnboyz, I couldn't be prouder of the room and culture we built together, both on and off the field. Coaching you has been one of the biggest honors of my life. Keep living the standard of 'high production, low maintenance.' Love you dudes for life. It's been a real pleasure, Penn State. All love here... now and forever!"