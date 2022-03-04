Jahan Dotson Runs a 4.43 at the NFL Scouting Combine

Former Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, a mid-level time in a class of wide receivers that included some high-end speed.

Dotson's unofficial time of 4.41 was scaled back .02 upon review. The 4.43 official time tied for 16th among receivers, 12 of whom ran 4.39 or better. Baylor's Tyquan Thornton ran an unofficial 4.21, which would be the combine record if it holds.

Dotson (who measured at 5-10.5, 178 pounds) tied for 11th in the vertical jump (36 inches) and completed a broad jump of 10 feet, 1 inch. Like most receivers at the Combine, Dotson did not participate in the bench press.

Dotson arrived in Indianapolis expecting to perform well in the key testing metrics. He is a projected first-rounder (ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Dotson going to Tennessee at No. 24) whose tape means more than his Combine results.

"I think he has the best hands in the draft," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on a recent conference call. "He really attacks the football. He's got outstanding ability to adjust. He can catch it back hip, above the rim. You name it, he can do it. So he's a really intriguing player to me."

Dotson's sales pitch in interviews this week was his versatility.

"Playing inside and outside, being able to play any wide receiver position on the field," he said during a media session in Indianapolis. "When I get the ball in my hands, it's exciting. I'm an explosive player. Very fast. I can take the top off a defense. I'm just ready to make the most of my opportunity wherever I land."

Eight former Nittany Lions are participating in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The Combine runs through March 6.

