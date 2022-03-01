What to Watch From Penn State at the NFL Scouting Combine

Eight Nittany Lions will test and interview this week in Indianapolis. Here's how they intend to get noticed.

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine returns to Indianapolis this week, and Penn State will carry plenty of the discussion through the five days interviews, medical exams and on-field workouts.

The Nittany Lions have a strong recent history of stellar combine workouts (remember the 2018 medal count?) and should move the needle again this week. Eight Penn State players will test the draft market in Indy. Here's a look at expectations for each.

Jaquan Brisker

Workout Day: March 6

What to Watch: Brisker played safety for Penn State through a lot of pain last year, which likely led to him skipping the Outback Bowl. Still, Brisker produced an All-American season, during which he allowed just one touchdown pass in 388 coverage snaps, according to Sports Info Solutions.

Brisker's size (6-1, 205) and run-stopping ability will emerge on tape. And the safety likely will test well, having cleared 10 feet in the broad jump and power-cleaning 315 pounds at Penn State last season. The medical exams will be key for Brisker, who proved in 2021 that he could overcome physical issues.

Penn State's Jaquan Brisker figures to be one of the top-testing safeties at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Matthew O'Haren/USA Today Sports

Tariq Castro-Fields

Workout Day: March 6

What to Watch: Castro-Fields returned to Penn State intent on becoming the program's first cornerback drafted in the first round. Though that's unlikely to happen, Castro-Fields can make up plenty of ground at the combine. He didn't make an interception last season but did defend four passes and allowed just one TD in 366 coverage snaps, per SIS. Further, his completions/targets ratio was just over 50 percent (25 of 44).

Castro-Fields is long with good speed (he ran in the low 4.4s at Penn State) and can make strides in Indy by explaining some of his shortcomings, notably in zone coverage, according to NFL Draft Bible.

Jahan Dotson

Workout Day: March 3

What to Watch: Dotson will have to answer questions (from NFL personnel and the media) about his size, which any receiver who isn't 5-11 must do. He can address that immediately by running a 4.3 40-yard dash, something he did at Penn State. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah expects Dotson to dazzle this week.

"Dotson is going to fly," Jeremiah said on a conference call with reporters in which he also said that Dotson has the best hands of any receiver in the draft. This week is Dotson's next chance to solidify himself as a first-round pick.

Penn State's Jahan Dotson has the "best hands in the draft," according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah. Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports

Arnold Ebiketie

Workout Day: March 5

What to Watch: So where does Ebiketie, an edge rusher at Penn State, land on draft boards? NFL Draft Bible ranks Ebiketie as its No. 3 player among 3-4 outside linebackers. Is that Ebiketie's best position, or does he project better as a 4-3 end?

To deliver his best pitch at linebacker, Ebiketie will have to prove not only his explosiveness but also his ability to release back in coverage, something he didn't often at Penn State.

Jesse Luketa

Workout Day: March 5

What to Watch: Luketa is among Penn State's most intriguing draft prospects, in that he could climb into a solid Day 2 pick or slide deeper into Day 3. He made gains at the Senior Bowl and now has to double-down on them with a strong combine performance.

The issue is, how well will Luketa test? He likely won't demonstrate high-end speed to get noticed as an outside linebacker or the explosion to make waves as an elite edge rusher. But Luketa relies on versatility and willingness, targets he certainly can hit in interviews.

Penn State's Jesse Luketa must trade on his versatility to reach NFL personnel at the Scouting Combine. Matt Pendleton/USA Today Sports

Brandon Smith

Workout Day: March 5

What to Watch: Smith is going to wow people at the combine. He was Penn State's most athletic linebacker, claiming a 36-inch vertical jump and a broad triple jump of 32-4 in testing last year. He's also going to run well for a 6-3, 240-pound linebacker. As Jeremiah said of Smith, "the speed is real."

However, scouts still are going to have concerns about his three years of missed tackles and poor angles. All that earned Smith a "work-in-progress" designation.

Jordan Stout

Workout Day: March 6

What to Watch: Don't forget about the Big Ten punter of the year who NFL Draft Bible ranks as No. 2 in his class. Stout could work himself into becoming draftable with his versatile skills as a punter and kickoff specialist. He's an engaging personality as well, which will endear him to GMs.

Rasheed Walker

Workout Day: March 4

What to Watch: Walker missed the season's final three games, including the Outback Bowl, because of an injury. As a result, he arrives at the combine with plenty to prove.

Walker's tape, particularly from last season, is uneven. Jeremiah called him a "true boom-or-bust player." So Walker has a lot of ground to cover this week.

