James Franklin Names 3 Players to Represent Penn State at Big Ten Football Media Days
Penn State football coach James Franklin named three players to represent the Nittany Lions at the 2024 Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis. Tight end Tyler Warren, defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas (formerly Ellies) and safety Jaylen Reed will speak on the program's behalf at the three-day media event at Lucas Oil Stadium. Penn State is scheduled to appear July 24.
Warren, J-Thomas and Reed are returning starters for Penn State. Warren, a 6-6 senior, is Penn State's top returning pass-catcher (34) and tied for the team lead with seven touchdown receptions last season. He was named third-team All-Big Ten after tying for first (with former teammate Theo Johnson) in most touchdown receptions by a tight end. Warren, rated among the top tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft, chose to return for one more season.
J-Thomas is one of two sixth-year seniors (with Hakeem Beamon) who returned at defensive tackle for the Nittany Lions. He has played in 43 career games, with 10 starts, and was honorable mention all-conference last season. J-Thomas made 26 tackles (five for loss) last season.
Reed started all 13 games at safety last season, earning honorable mention all-Big Ten honors. The senior has played in 34 games over three seasons, making two career interceptions.
Big Ten Football Media Days expanded to three days this year to accommodate the additions of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. All 18 head coaches and three players will represent their teams during media sessions at Lucas Oil Stadium. The schedule:
July 23: Illinois, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
July 24: Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, UCLA, USC
July 25: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington
Big Ten Network will broadcast live from the event beginning at 11 a.m. ET daily. The network plans six hours of coverage each day from Indianapolis.
Penn State begins the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
