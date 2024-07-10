Penn State NIL Collective to Host Major Fundraising Event in New Jersey
Penn State coach James Franklin will headline Happy Valley United's signature NIL event July 25 in New Jersey. Penn State's official NIL collective is hosting We Are at the Shore, where Nittany Lions fans will have opportunities to meet and connect with current and former Penn State football players as well as members of the coaching staff. The event will be held at the Union League National Golf Club in Swainton, N.J.
We Are at the Shore began in 2022 as a means to raise money and awareness for Penn State football's NIL initiatives. Happy Valley United moved the venue this year and expanded the event to accommodate more attendees.
“Our team looks forward to welcoming Penn State Football fans to the Jersey Shore for the third-straight summer in support of NIL,” Jen Ferrang, Happy Valley United’s general manager for corporate sales and development, said in a news release. “The expansion of this year’s We Are at the Shore event reflects the commitment to excellence in NIL by the supporters and our goal is to deliver them an unforgettable night with their favorite coaches, student-athletes and lettermen.”
Franklin and members of his coaching staff will attend the event with a group of current Nittany Lions. The list of players attending includes defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, running back Kaytron Allen, linebacker Tony Rojas, defensive tackle D’Von J-Thomas, tight end Tyler Warren, safety KJ Winston, receiver Harrison Wallace III, running back Nick Singleton, defensive tackle Zane Durant, linebacker Kobe King and receiver Julian Fleming.
In addition, a large contingent of Penn State football lettermen are on the guest list: Brandon Short, Adam Breneman, Michael Mauti, Jordan Hill, Christian Hackenberg, Adam Taliaferro, LaVar Arrington, Jesse Neumyer, Blair Thomas, Kyle Brady and Matt McGloin. Short and McGloin are Penn State University trustees, and Mauti and Hill recently were hired to the athletic department.
RELATED: LaVar Arrington II, son of the LBU legend, commits to Penn State
Ticket prices range from $200 for the one-hour meet-and-greet session to $3,000 for a pre-event reception with Franklin. Tickets for the three-hour "after party," which includes food and drinks, entertainment and a silent auction, are $1,500 per person. Happy Valley United has more information on ticket options and sponsorships.
Franklin will head to the We Are at the Shore event one day after appearing at Big Ten football media days in Indianapolis. Penn State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
