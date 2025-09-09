James Franklin Says Penn State's Offensive Line Improved in a Key Way Vs. FIU
STATE COLLEGE | Hanging in Penn State’s offensive line meeting room is a poster that reads in bold lettering, “This is our year,” with the Joe Moore Award sitting in the forefront. Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein posted it during the offseason, identifying his group’s goal to be named college football’s top offensive line for 2025.
But two weeks into the season, Penn State’s offensive line hasn’t yet played to that caliber. Penn State ranks 10th in the Big Ten in rushing, ninth in total offense and tied for ninth in plays of 10+ yards. However, coach James Franklin isn’t sounding the alarm yet. In fact, he believes the line still will be a contender for that award at the end of the season.
“I saw a tremendous stride last week,” Franklin said Monday of the offensive line. “I think they'll play very well this week [against Villanova]. And I think we'll look back at this O-line this year, and feel like they were one of the better offensive lines we've had.”
Franklin’s immediate reaction following Penn State’s 34-0 win over FIU was a bit more critical. He said that there was “a lot of meat left on the bone” for the offensive line after two games. Franklin saw the potential for dominance, which hasn’t quite arrived, and added that line needs to figure it out, because the position group is vital to Penn State’s success.
However, during his weekly press conference Monday, Franklin sounded more optimistic. The film seemed to contradict his gut reaction, but Franklin still noted areas for improvement: “There are some things that I think we’ve still got to get cleaned up to create a little bit more space and create a little bit more separation.”
Playing more physically vs. FIU
Part of that progress involves the group’s physicality. Penn State rarely practices live, which means that offensive linemen rarely finish their blocks during the week. Franklin said the linemen practiced at full contact just 2-3 times during training camp and wasn’t in sync yet physically for Week 1.
It’s hard to replicate game-like physicality in practice. Specifically for a player like right guard Anthony Donkoh, who missed the playoff run last season due to an injury, there was some rust in returning to the gridiron.
“You get to the game, and [physicality is] what you want, but you haven't been practicing it that way,” Franklin said. “So I thought that showed up a little bit in Week 1. Week 2, I thought we were much more physical.”
Donkoh, who played in his first game since Nov. 23, said it was more laboring physically than mentally against Nevada. Although the guard knocked off most of the rust during training camp, re-adjusting to game speed was a challenge.
“Practicing and the games is a little different, because of how everything is going,” Donkoh said following Penn State’s win over Nevada. “Like practice is scripted and stuff like that. So, just being able to get back to how games are usually run. You can go and have a 13-play drive, go to the sideline, defense gets us a huge stop and we're back out there again. Getting the body used to that again was really good for me.”
Becoming more explosive
A more complete offensive line performance will help with elements like explosive plays. Penn State has not met its explosive-play goal the first two weeks. On Saturday against FIU, the offense had just five carries of 10+ yards before Kaytron Allen’s 67-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
“Those things will come,” Franklin said. “They'll come organically just by doing the things we should be doing: breaking tackles, making people miss as ball carriers — that's as receivers and running backs — maximizing the opportunities that we get, hitting a few more of the throws, straining in protection a little bit longer, all those things. All those things I think are important and helpful.”
While this Saturday’s meeting with Villanova is just another non-conference game, Penn State’s offensive line must show signs of improvement as the much-awaited White Out against Oregon on Sept. 27 inches closer.
“I saw a big step last week,” Franklin said. “... Obviously there are such high expectations for that group coming into the season, and deservedly so. That plays a part in it.”
Penn State hosts Villanova to complete the non-conference schedule Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.