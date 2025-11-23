Kaytron Allen Breaks a Major Record as Penn State Routs Nebraska
STATE COLLEGE | Kaytron Allen became Penn State's all-time leading rusher Saturday, fittingly on Senior Day, as the Nittany Lions routed Nebraska 37-10 at Beaver Stadium. Penn State (5-6) won its second straight Big Ten game and set up a potential bowl appearance, which appeared a distant possibility after an 0-6 start to the Big Ten season.
The Nittany Lions played their most complete game of the season, scoring on all four first-half possessions and generating a record points total in a Big Ten game this season. They also got Allen one record and Nicholas Singleton into a tie for two others.
The breakdown from Beaver Stadium on a night Penn State has longed for all year and demonstrated by chanting "Terry!" to recognize interim head coach Terry Smith.
Kaytron Allen reigns
Penn State began the season with two Allen and Singleton within striking distance of Evan Royster's career-rushing record of 3,932 yards. Allen got there Saturday on a simple-yard carry in the fourth quarter. He followed that run with a 13-yard touchdown, his second of the game, lifting Penn State a 37-10 lead. Allen finished the game with 3,954 career yards.
Allen ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries against the Cornhuskers. In what he has called a "long year," Allen broke one of Penn State's most iconic records. And to the trivia question, who handed the ball to Allen on the record-breaking run? That would be receiver Liam Clifford, playing one of his substitute downs at quarterback.
Meanwhile, Singleton scored two touchdowns to tie Saquon Barkley for two career records: rushing touchdowns (43) and total touchdowns (51). Singleton could break those two along with Barkley's career record for all-purpose yards Nov. 29 at Rutgers.
Ethan Grunkemeyer played an underrated game
Lost in the running back history was quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer's performance, his best as a starter. Grunkemeyer went 11-for-12 for 181 yards and a touchdown. His only incompletion was a potential first-quarter touchdown pass to Kyron Hudson, who might have been held on the play.
And Grunkemeyer didn't benefit from endless yards-after-catch on receiver screens. He completed four passes of 20+ yards to his receivers, including two to Kyron Hudson. Grunkemeyer also rolled out of the pocket and hit Devonte Ross downfield for 28 yards, which was among his best plays of the season.
Terry Smith recognizes Joe Paterno
Penn State's interim head coach has been open about discussing Joe Paterno, the late Penn State coach for whom he was a three-year starter in the late 1980s. Smith wore a button on the sideline Saturday that wove "Joe" with the number 409, Paterno's record number of college football victories.
Penn State home games have had few outward references to Paterno, who was the Nittany Lions' head coach for 46 years before being fired in 2011. Pre-game videos show Paterno briefly during a montage sequence, but there's very little other mention of the late head coach.
"He was a major part of my life, and I can't forget all the lessons I learned from him," Smith said this week during the Penn State Coaches Show.
Asked what he has learned from Paterno, Smith said repeated one of the head coach's favorite sayings: "You're never as good as you think, and you're never as bad as you think."
Penn State comes out swinging
Penn State's offense had its most productive first half since a Week 1 win over Nevada, prompting more, "Where has that been?" longing from a wistful fan base. The Nittany Lions scored 23 points, their highest output since getting 27 on Nevada in the opener, and scored on all four possessions.
Allen and Singleton each produced 50-yard gains (Allen on the ground, Singleton on a screen) in a rare feat. Penn State had not generated two plays of 50+ yards in a game this season. The Nittany Lions did that in the first quarter alone, and the backs combined for 175 total yards in a superb half.
Grunkemeyer played a strong complementary role, completing 6 of 7 passes for 121 yards and hit Devonte Ross for a key 28-yard completion on the Nittany Lions' third scoring drive.
Meanwhile, Penn State held Nebraska's Emmett Johnson, the Big Ten's leading rusher, to 20 yards on nine carries after his 52-yard run. Amare Campbell and Zane Durant stuffed Johnson on a fourth-and-goal that proved a turning point. As did freshman defensive end Yvan Kemajou's first career sack, which led to a punt.
Aside from Johnson's big gain on a cutback, which led only to a field goal, about the only that that went wrong for Penn State was kicker Ryan Barker's first missed extra point
Up next
Penn State caps the regular season at Rutgers on Nov. 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on BTN. The Nittany Lions need a win to reach bowl eligibility at 6-6.
