Penn State's Kaytron Allen Details What Drives Him Through 'Long Year'
Penn State's best player of the derailed 2025 season stood on the field at Iowa's Kinnick Stadium trying to explain what keeps him going. Kaytron Allen wiped tears from his eyes as he talked.
"This year," the running back said, "it's been a long year."
Allen has been the weekly glimmer of hope for Penn State during its four-game losing streak, which gets tested again Saturday at No. 1 Ohio State. And he is the one player who truly unnerves opposing defenses, the one player who Penn State can center its offense around against the Buckeyes.
"I think he's running as good as anybody in the country," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.
But it hasn't been easy. After the Iowa game, Allen described a season that has been difficult from both a team and personal perspective. But he isn't about to quit on it.
"It means a lot, because it keeps my mind off a lot of things," Allen said. "Like I said, it’s been a long year. Football has helped me a lot with my life."
RELATED: For Ethan Grunkemeyer, Ohio State game is a homecoming and an opportunity
'It's been tough'
At Iowa, Allen finally became the lead back of Penn State's offense, a role in which he shined. The running back recorded career-highs in carries (28) and yards (145), averaging 5.2 yards per attempt. It was the first game of his four-year career in which he ran for 100 yards and scored two touchdowns.
But afterward, Allen regretted not being able to make one more play in the Nittany Lions' 25-24 loss to Iowa. The loss was Penn State's second straight by one point, the first time that has happened in program history. In both games — including the 22-21 loss to Northwestern that was the last of James Franklin's Penn State career — Allen wasn't on the field for key offensive plays in the fourth quarter.
At Iowa, Allen came off the field following a 2-yard catch on second down. Iowa stopped Penn State on the next two downs to clinch the win.
"I could have done something better," he said. Asked what that was, Allen noted a potential cutback on an earlier play that he thought was open. He also summarized the whirlwind that was that week, with Franklin getting fired six days earlier.
"It was heartbreaking, but sometimes you’ve just got to keep going," he said.
Not only only the field. Allen briefly mentioned some family circumstances with which has dealt during this season. He kept most of it private, but the toll was clear.
"It's been tough," Allen said through tears.
Penn State's tone-setter
Through everything, Allen has been Penn State's most consistent player. He has 98 carries for 612 yards this season and hasn't lost yardage once. He ranks sixth in the Big Ten in average yards per carry (6.2) among backs with at least 50 attempts. And Allen is the nation's only FBS back to score a rushing touchdown in every game this season.
Allen long has called the four-year position share with Nicholas Singleton a positive career move, even this season, in which Singleton has rushed for 274 yards in seven games.
Penn State interim coach Terry Smith changed that dynamic at Iowa, where Allen and Singleton had the largest imbalance of touches in their career. Allen had 31 touches (28 carries, three catches) to Singleton's seven.
"He’s arguably running the ball better than any running back in the country," Smith said. "We made a point of emphasis to get him touches, and Saturday [against Ohio State] we're going to make the same point of emphasis."
Teammates have called Allen the team's tone-setter. Before his injury, quarterback Drew Allar said Allen does that through his physicality. Linemen want to block for him knowing that he gets yards even when they miss.
"Him running guys over, it radiates energy throughout the group," left tackle Drew Shelton said. "That makes you excited to block for him, honestly. Say we get him two yards and he goes and gets himself five more by running some guy over. That gets you excited and gets the rest of us juiced up."
Through the storm
Allen has memories of Penn State's 2024 game against Ohio State. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions had first-and-goal from the Buckeyes' 3-yard line trailing by seven. Allen ran three times to the Ohio State 1-yard line but couldn't get into the end zone. Allar's fourth-down pass fell incomplete, and the Buckeyes clung to a 20-13 victory.
Smith this week has positioned Penn State as the underdog with everything to play for and nothing to lose. Back at Iowa, in describing the game against the Hawkeyes, Allen turned a phrase that applies to Saturday at Ohio State as well.
"I love to play in games like this, with our backs against the wall," he said. "I like to come out through the storm."
Later, asked what he and Penn State have left to play for, Allen smiled.
"I would never quit on my team, never quit on anybody," he said. "That’s just who I am. Whatever I start, I finish."