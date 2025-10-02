Key Injury to Test Penn State's Defensive Depth at Linebacker
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State was dealt its first major injury of the season before playing UCLA, as starting linebacker Tony Rojas sustained a long-term injury before the Nittany Lions’ trip to Los Angeles. Blue-White Illustrated first reported the news Wednesday, which Penn State coach James Franklin confirmed after practice.
“Obviously [Rojas was] personally disappointed, and then [there was] disappointment with the team as well. And guys will rally around him and support him, like we've done in the past,” Franklin said. This isn't the first time we've been through something like this. And he's not the last player to go through something like this. So obviously the hardest part is the initial shock of it, the initial news of it.
“But you know, the next guy is going to have to step up. And I think the sooner that Tony can get involved in helping prepare those guys and get them ready to play, the better we’ll be, and the better he'll be, because I think it'll keep them busy and engaged too.”
Rojas’ loss is significant for a Penn State defense that lacked depth at linebacker. And the junior was off to a terrific start. He made 25 tackles (4.5 for losses) through the first four games and was one of Penn State’s most productive defensive players.
The loss also is one that the Nittany Lions’ defense hardly can afford. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said during the bye week that the linebacker group is still “searching for depth” beyond outside of Amare Campbell, Dom DeLuca and Rojas. With Rojas out, the position becomes even thinner.
Franklin said that DeLuca will step into Rojas’ role, and the team will have discussions about green-lighting true freshmen Alex Tatsch and Cam Smith. Linebackers coach Dan Connor said in September that Tatsch has some traits similar to Rojas in that he plays to a high standard and pushes himself to learn.
And Knowles said that Tatsch already had been pushing for more playing time. The freshman played 21 snaps against Villanova, making a tackle for loss.
“He showed those skills,” Knowles said of Tatsch. “So you really always have to choose who you're going to invest those reps in. And we saw enough of him doing really, really good things on the practice squad and in other situations to think it was worth the investment.”
Added Connor, “Alex was a really impressive high school player. First time I saw his film, he was an under-the-radar guy early in his junior year, and it just jumped out to me how physical he is, how athletic he is, and how big and strong. What's been impressive with him is the mental aspect and how much he cares to learn.”
However, Rojas will be difficult to replace. He was off to his best start at Penn State, tying for the team lead in tackles for loss (4.5) and adding two sacks and two quarterback hurries.
“I've been impressed. He has a high level of linebacker traits in terms of his physical skills,” Knowles said of Rojas during the bye week. And he's playing a lot more physically than I saw on film in the past. And he’s learning the scheme, which can allow him to know where the ball is going to be before it gets there. So he can play even faster, but he's got real, real speed and playmaking ability that you look for from a linebacker at this level.”
DeLuca is a defensive veteran, a three-year captain and playmaker in his own right. The redshirt senior tied for the team lead last year with three interceptions, including a pick-6 vs. SMU in the College Football Playoff.
DeLuca has played a companion role at linebacker this season alongside Rojas and Amare Campbell, posting 12 tackles (1.5 for loss) and a sack. He played 17 snaps in Penn State’s 30-24 loss to Oregon. However, the Nittany Lions now need DeLuca to step up in a major way.
Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher said he saw Rojas on Tuesday and told him to “keep his head high.” Fisher can relate, having missed most of two seasons with injuries in his career.
“[I want him to] just keep his head high,” Fisher said. “He's gonna bounce back, whatever he’s going through. He's gonna bounce back. I'm just always being his ear, because I went through it before.”
Penn State visits UCLA on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.