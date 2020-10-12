SI.com
Kickoff time set for Penn State's Opener at Indiana

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State will kick off the 2020 Big Ten football season at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24 against Indiana, as the conference announced start times for its opening weekend. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

The Penn State-Indiana game is among the highlights of the Big Ten's return after postponing, then resuming, its season this summer. Fox Sports will broadcast the Nebraska-Ohio State game at noon, with its Big Noon Kickoff show beginning from Ohio Stadium at 10 a.m.

Penn State is 22-1 all-time against Indiana, with its one loss coming at Memorial Stadium in 2013. The Hoosiers outscored Penn State 23-7 in the fourth quarter for a 44-24 victory.

Penn State has won its last six games against Indiana, though the previous two have been decided by one possession. The Lions held off Indiana 34-27 last year in State College and labored to a 33-28 victory in Bloomington in 2018. Penn State is averaging 37.2 points per game against Indiana in their last five meetings

Penn State returns 17 starters (10 on offense, four on defense and three on special teams) from the 2019 team that went 11-2 and won the Cotton Bowl. The Lions also return 40 letterwinners (16 on offense, 21 on defense, three on special teams). Of the returnees, eight earned All-Big Ten honors last season.

Penn State 2020 Schedule

Oct. 24: at Indiana (3:30 p.m.)

Oct. 31: Ohio State

Nov. 7: Maryland

Nov. 14: at Nebraska

Nov. 21: Iowa

Nov. 28: at Michigan

Dec. 5: at Rutgers

Dec. 12: Michigan State

Dec. 19: Big Ten Championship Weekend

