Liam Clifford Sparks Penn State's Passing Game Vs. UCLA
STATE COLLEGE | Liam Clifford became the latest Penn State receiver to emerge on Saturday, totaling a career-high 107 yards on three catches in the Nittany Lions’ 27-11 win over UCLA. The redshirt junior became the fourth Nittany Lion to post a 100-yard receiving game, joining Harrison Wallace III, Omari Evans and Tyler Warren.
With a star tight end, two stud running backs and receivers who have shown big-play potential, Penn State feels like it can cause fits for opposing defenses.
“So now you watch on tape, Tre [Wallace] has beat people, Omari obviously is an issue, Liam’s showing up, Julian [Fleming] showing up, the tight end’s showing up, the running backs, so it makes it difficult when they’re not sure who they can or will take away in the game,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
Penn State’s longest play in the game was a 57-yard moonball from Drew Allar to Clifford, who got a step while running a deep post. Clifford’s other receptions were tight-window throws down the seam, good for 24 and 26 yards, respectively. Clifford made all three catches on third down.
“Obviously it gives us a huge spark,” Clifford said of the conversions. “Any time we complete a third down it helps the offense out a ton. Our room talks about that a lot. Just being able to, especially on third down, the money down, picking up the first down and moving the chains allows us to continue getting the ball in our hands is big."
Allar said Clifford was the second progression on two of those throws over the middle, finding the hole in the zone and making “tight, contested catches.” Saturday marked a coming-out party for Clifford, who entered the season with 219 career receiving yards. He’s already up to 180 yards on eight catches this season.
“What we saw today, Liam was doing every day in practice,” Wallace said.
Clifford, whose brother Sean was Penn State's starting quarterback for four years, credited his preparation throughout the offseason and at practice, which made him “ready for the moment” against UCLA. He said the receiver room prides itself on causing stress for defenses and wants to be the best group in the country. And even after a successful 5-0 start, Clifford said there’s still more to clean up and work on during practice.
“He’s super-consistent in his preparation and how he goes about his business,” Allar said. "He does all the right things, and it’s good to see him get the reward for that.”
That production was especially important against the Bruins, since Penn State’s offense was without running back Nicholas Singleton, and the ground game lacked the same juice it normally has. The Nittany Lions finished with 85 yards on a 2.8-yard average, well below their season average. Singleton’s status next weekend against USC is unknown, but having multiple ways to beat a defense will be a boost for Penn State as Big Ten play continues.
The Trojans have defended well against the pass, ranking 13th in the nation in passing yards allowed and 10th in yards per completion allowed. Clifford said the offense is “still very hungry,” aspiring to be the No. 1 offense in the country by year’s end.
“For Liam today to go over 100, there’s three or four other receivers that have gone over 100, couldn’t be more happy for them,” Warren said. “They work as hard as anybody, and for them to get the credit they deserve is really nice and exciting.”
Sam Woloson has covered Penn State Athletics for the past three years and is currently the managing editor of The Daily Collegian. His work has also appeared in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Huntingdon Daily News and Rivals. Follow him on X @sam_woloson