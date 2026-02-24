Matt Campbell Hires His Second Receivers Coach at Penn State

Penn State pivoted quickly to replace its first departed assistant coach, as Matt Campbell hired Kashif Moore to coach wide receivers. Moore replaces Noah Pauley, who followed Campbell from Iowa State to Penn State but left after two months to become the Green Bay Packers' receivers coach.

Likewise, Moore made a quick career change. He had moved with head coach Jim Mora from UConn to Colorado State during the offseason, spending about two months there before Campbell called. Moore becomes Penn State's sixth wide receivers coach since 2018.

Moore spent the past three seasons as the receivers coach at UConn, his alma mater, where he guided Skyler Bell to becoming one of the best receivers in program history. Bell was a consensus All-American and Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2025 after catching 101 passes for 1,278 yards.

Bell ranked second nationally in receiving yards, third in touchdowns (13) and fourth in receptions. He set UConn single-season records for catches and touchdown receptions and posted seven 100-yard games.

In two seasons under Moore's tutelage at UConn, Bell caught 151 passes for 2,138 yards. Bell earned an invitation to this week's NFL Scouting Combine.

As a player, Moore was four-year letterwinner and captain at UConn, where he ranks among the program's top-10 receivers (126 catches, 1,699 yards). He played in three bowl games, including the 2011 Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma.

After UConn, Moore was invited to the 2012 NFL Scouting Combine and signed contracts with Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Houston, Pittsburgh and Kansas City. He did not record any catches in the NFL.

Moore, from Burlington, New Jersey, began his college coaching career at Wesleyan in 2020. He spent time at Cornell and Albany, where he was hired by Penn State letterman Greg Gattuso, before returning to his alma mater in 2023.

Moore steps into a pressurized position group at Penn State. Campbell already faced a project with the Nittany Lions' receivers room, which has been a multi-year exercise in inconsistency. Pauley was expected to be the position's calming force. Then he left for Green Bay.

Now Moore takes charge of a position that has six new players, including three Campbell and Pauley brought from Iowa State. The top transfers are Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen, who led Iowa State in receiving last season.

"I think that's an area we feel really confident in because, for the last 10 years, that receiver room at Iowa State, that's been our staple," Campbell said. "And I know we're coming to a place where we've kind of got to reshape that a little bit and bring that back to life."

