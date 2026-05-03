Matt Campbell's Most Interesting Comments About Penn State This Spring

During Penn State's 15-practice spring schedule, coach Matt Campbell met with the media six times, including after the final, rain-soaked practice at Beaver Stadium. During those availabilities, some in the team meeting room at the Lasch Football Building, Campbell was mostly relaxed, unguarded and open about the Nittany Lions' progress.

In the process of building his depth chart, Campbell made some illuminating comments about his roster, particularly when individual players impressed him. Here's a look at some of the most interesting things Campbell said during spring practice.

Penn State's quarterback depth was "interesting"

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht goes through a throwing drill at practice at Holuba Hall. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State On SI

Quarterback availability certainly tested Campbell's patience this spring. Rocco Becht did more than expected but still was limited, and projected backup Alex Manske was out entirely. That left the bulk of the work to Division III transfer Connor Barry and true freshmen Peyton Falzone and Kase Evans.

"Interesting right now, to say the least," Campbell said of the team's depth at quarterback. "... By the time we get to fall camp, we should be a lot better [in the] quarterback room than maybe what we were throughout the spring."

Campbell also called Manske's return this spring a "monumental win." The coach said that Manske, a redshirt freshman, missed spring drills after undergoing an offseason procedure. He was at home in Iowa for much of spring.

"[It's] a monumental win for us," Campbell said, "and I think certainly [Manske is] trending toward where we would want him to be by the time we get to the summer so he can progress his way back."

The spring MVP might have been Connor Barry

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Connor Barry (17) lines up in the backfield during the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State went to the portal for one more quarterback, finding Barry from Division III Christopher Newport in Virginia. Who knew that Barry would take most of the live reps this spring?

"If you said, 'Whose the guy who's got the bulk of first-team reps or second-team reps and really made great strides,' it’s been Connor," Campbell said. "[He's] kind of a guy who came out of nowhere a little bit for us. I’ve ben really proud of what you would expect [from] a guy who’s played college football, a guy that has been in the room, that has had to be the guy. I think there’s been great growth."

Raising expectations for Zion Tracy

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zion Tracy tackles Clemson Tigers receiver T.J. Moore during the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Campbell clearly watched the 2024 Penn State-Ohio State game, during which cornerback Zion Tracy returned an early interception for a touchdown. That play resonated with Campbell, to the point that he placed Tracy in rare air.

“The one young man that has stood out to me from the day that I've gotten here to where we’re at is Zion Tracy,” Campbell said. “He is one of the best football players that I've coached, to be quite honest with you, in terms of talent, ability and … being great in the moment.”

"I feel like every game, big moment, that guy has showed up and been an elite football player,” the coach added. “I think Zion can be one of the best corners in the country. I think he can be one of the best safeties in the country. He can play nickel. He can do a lot. When you have a chess piece like Zion, it gives you the ability to start to kind of navigate the rest of the defensive structure kind of around him.”

A true freshman to watch

Campbell imported four receivers from Iowa State, including his top two in Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen. Penn State appeared to set a depth chart at the position this spring, one that will include sophomore Koby Howard. But a true freshman launched himself into the mix.

Campbell said that Amarion Jackson, a 2026 commit from Omaha, Nebraska, made some of the biggest strides this spring. Jackson began winter conditioning at safety but had reps to give with Sowell and Eskildsen limited during drills. So Campbell moved Jackson on a trial basis, and the freshman finished spring with a chance to make a contribution on offense.

"I don’t know if there’s a true freshman who’s had a bigger spring than what he has had," Campbell said. "... You just felt like he was a really dynamic athlete and initially was committed to us at wide receiver. And when he came here, I always felt like this guy has a chance to be a great safety.

"We kind of started him at safety and then we had some injuries through the winter and we didn’t know what our depth would be for spring ball. We sat down and said, 'Let’s take the first six days of spring ball and evaluate where you’re at, but I’m going to start you at receiver because I think you can get some great reps.' We got to the end of the sixth practice and I said, 'Buddy, I don’t know if you’re going to move back to that safety room. You’re doing a great job.'"

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.