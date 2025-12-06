Matt Campbell's Penn State Staff Will Include Popular Coach Terry Smith

STATE COLLEGE | Terry Smith, Penn State’s popular interim head coach, will remain with the program on new coach Matt Campbell’s staff, providing an important bridge during the program's transition. Penn State on Friday night announced Campbell’s hiring, ending a 54-day search process that included Smith’s six games as the interim head coach.

Penn State on SI confirmed that Smith will return in a coaching role, as first reported by Audrey Snyder of the Inside the Lions substack. Smith will coach the Nittany Lions in their bowl game.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Coach Terry Smith for stepping up when we needed him the most and for rallying our team to finish this season with three straight wins,” Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said in a statement. “ Coach Smith bleeds blue and white and pours his entire heart and soul into Penn State football. I’m deeply grateful for his commitment to our University, and I am excited that he will continue to be a part of this program..”

Penn State players had lobbied for Smith to become the program’s full-time head coach. After being named the interim head coach after James Franklin was fired Oct. 12, Smith corralled a broken roster back into a team that showed passion and energy for the game.

Penn State won its final three games, two on the road, to finish the regular season 6-6 and become bowl eligible. Penn State’s bowl game will be announced Sunday. Smith has coached at Penn State since 2014, when he was a part of Franklin’s initial coaching staff. He served as assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach before being elevated to the interim role.

Campbell begins building his new staff

In addition to retaining Smith on his new staff, Campbell will bring defensive coordinator Jon Heacock with him from Iowa State, as first reported by On3’s Pete Nakos. It’s unclear what role Heacock will serve. Jim Knowles just completed his first regular season as Penn State’s defensive coordinator. In January, Knowles signed a three-year deal in January worth $3.1 million annually.

Heacock has 41 years of coaching experience and has worked with Campbell since 2014, their first season together at Toledo. Heacock was a head coach for nine seasons at Youngstown State from 2001-09.

Commitment to resources

SOURCES: Penn State is committing roughly $30 million in NIL money and $17 million in staff pool (assistant coaches, support staff, etc.) to Matt Campbell. pic.twitter.com/CSw9JDIzD1 — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 6, 2025

Penn State has more room to allocate money to its football program than Iowa State, part of the reason Campbell made the move. The Cyclones’ athletic budget is roughly $100 million less than Penn State’s, and Campbell will receive a significantly higher budget at Penn State.

According to Matt Fortuna, Penn State will direct $30 million in NIL funding for the football program and $17 million for staff salaries.

"Our next coach needs to be able to maximize elite-level resources, attack the transfer portal and develop at the highest level," Kraft said in October.

Campbell 'right leader' at right time for Penn State

Kraft confirmed the eight-year contract with Campbell in a statement Friday night. Penn State plans to introduce Campbell on Monday, when the Board of Trustees' Equity and Human Resources Committee approves the contract.

"Coach Campbell is, without a doubt, the right leader at the right time for Penn State football," Kraft said in a statement. "He is a stellar coach with a proven track record of success and his values, character and approach to leading student-athletes to success on and off the field align perfectly with the traditions and values of Penn State."

Iowa State AD gets emotional talking about Campbell

"Matt Campbell owes Iowa State nothing."



AD Jamie Pollard tears up talking Campbell's 10-year run...powerful stuff @KCCINews pic.twitter.com/fOc44U3LCq — Shannon Ehrhardt (@SEhrhardtKCCI) December 6, 2025

Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said that Campbell had an "amazing run" during his 10 seasons with the Cyclones. Pollard grew emotional discussing Campbell's departures with reporters in Ames.

"He's had an amazing run as our football coach and didn't get to do it in front his family and friends," Pollard said of Campbell, who is from Ohio. "He had other times when he could have left and he chose not to. Matt Campbell, though, owes us nothing, because he did more than we could have ever, ever dreamed that he would do as our head coach."

