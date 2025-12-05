What to Know About Penn State Coaching Candidate Matt Campbell

Penn State's 53-day coaching search, which looked lost after Kalani Sitake stuck with BYU at the last minute, might find a soft landing after all. A source confirmed that Iowa State's Matt Campbell has emerged as the latest candidate in Penn State's winding pursuit to replace James Franklin.

Campbell, in his 10th season at Iowa State, has built one of college football's better resumes at an historically difficult place to win games. He's 72-55 with the Cyclones and has won at least eight games in five seasons. Prior to Campbell's tenure, which began in 2016, Iowa State won eight games just once since 1978.

Through all the twists — which included Sitake, Alabama's Kalen DeBoer and Texas A&M's Mike Elko — Penn State would be fortunate to bring in an experienced, successful, dynamic coach like Campbell. Here's what to know about him.

Matt Campbell at a glance

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell high-five fans before the game against Iowa in the Cy-Hawk football rivalry at Jack Trice Stadium. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Age: 46

Hometown: Massillion, Ohio

College: Spent one season at Pitt, transferred to Mount Union, where he played defensive line and graduated in 2002

Head coaching career: Ten years at Iowa State, four years at Toledo

Record: 107-70 (72-55 at Iowa State

Awards: Three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year (2017, '18, '20); 2015 MAC Coach of the Year

Campbell is a program-changer and culture-driver

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell reacts to a penalty called against the TCU Horned Frogs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Campbell carries a familiar motto ("Trust the Process") that has delivered results. Prior to Campbell's arrival in 2016, Iowa State had produced five winning seasons since 1989. Under Campbell, the Cyclones have had just two losing seasons, including his first year (3-9).

He's a leadership and culture coach, similar to James Franklin, but with his own style. Last year, for instance, Campbell signed an eight-year extension with Iowa State on a discounted $5 million per year while directing more money to staff and revenue sharing.

In 2022, Iowa State lost to playoff-bound TCU by 44 points, and Campbell was asked about pivoting in the new era of college football. The answer sounded like Franklin.

"We were getting ready to go get pounded by TCU in the last game of the season and somebody had asked me, 'How are you going to survive in college football today with how you build a program?'" Campbell said, according to the Des Moines Register. "I said I don't know, but we're going to double down on culture and we're going to double down on relationships. We'll evolve as the landscape evolves around us, but those things, we're not going to flinch from."

Campbell is known as the 'more with less' coach

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell talks with an official during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

According to the most recent NCAA financial reports, Iowa State's athletic budget ($122.1 million) is about $100 million lower than Penn State's ($220 million). Campbell also recruits at a different level, as Iowa State's most recent recruiting class ranks ninth in the Big 12 and 50th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 22-player class has one 4-star prospects, according to 247Sports.

Yet Campbell has produced solid defenses, consistently winning programs and a small but notable collection of NFL draft picks. In 2023, Will McDonald IV became the program's first first-round draft pick in 50 years. He also has mentored NFL players David Montgomery, Breece Hall and Brock Purdy.

Penn State had consistent draft success under Franklin but did so with plenty of 4-star talent. As CBS Sports noted, Campbell has done it primarily with 3-star talent.

He has been on coaching radars for years

Iowa State football head coach Matt Campbell high-fives with fans as before a game vs. the BYU Cougars. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Campbell routinely makes coaching-search "hot boards" every offseason, including those regarding Penn State in October. He reportedly does not interview during the regular season but has explored plenty of options, including in the NFL. Campbell reportedly interviewed for openings with the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and New York Jets.

Campbell was part of Penn State's search initially, though it's unclear whether he had any personal conversations with athletic officials. Campbell reportedly now is talking with Athletic Director Pat Kraft and Penn State administration about the job, according to On3.

NEW: Penn State has shifted the focus of its coaching search to Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, @PeteNakos, @clowfb & @Brett_McMurphy report👀



Penn State has had success hiring from Iowa State

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson walks onto the mat during a Nittany Lions wrestling match. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last coach Penn State hired from Iowa State was Cael Sanderson in 2009. Since then, Penn State wrestling has won 12 NCAA team titles and has built one of the most successful college programs in any sport.

