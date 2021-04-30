Who are the Cowboys Getting in Micah Parsons? 'He's Ready-Made for the NFL'

The Dallas Cowboys look to replace one Penn State linebacker with another.

Three days after Sean Lee announced his retirement, the Cowboys selected Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick Thursday in the NFL Draft, adding the player many analysts called the best defender in the 2021 draft class.

Parsons became Penn State's 34th first-round selection since 1970 and second during coach James Franklin's tenure.

Parsons is the 69th Penn State linebacker to be drafted (by far the most of any position in program history) and highest selected since LaVar Arrington went second overall in 2000.

Here's a look at who the Cowboys are getting in the linebacker. First, his NFL Draft Bible scouting report:

"A big-time prep prospect turned big man on campus, Parsons was an immediate impact player as a true freshman and emerged as the Nittany Lions' team leader. The Pennsylvania native shows great change of direction, fluid agility and flies to fill the gap while swarming to the football. He likes to play chess with opposing quarterbacks by giving them different looks and lots of pre-snap gyrations.

"Parsons possesses excellent speed and quickness when dropping back in coverage. Before opting out of the 2020 season, the Penn State staff had discussed utilizing him on the edge, as he owns some pass-rush skills dating to his time at defensive end/running back in high school. He also played on special teams and has even been used as a kick returner in practice, a role in which the team was open to utilizing him. A firestarter for the defense, making big plays (see Idaho/Pittsburgh 2019) and intense demeanor (ejected versus Maryland).

"Parsons is a generational type of talent who could arguably play any position, but he forecasts as a true MIKE linebacker, given his comfort level breaking down the huddle, making the calls on the field and leading his men into battle. He should test out exceedingly well when given the opportunity. It’s hard to fathom that Penn State, which used to be known as “Linebacker U,” has failed to produce a linebacker chosen in the first round since 2000 (LaVar Arrington), but Parsons is destined to end the drought. There’s not much this kid can’t do."

James Franklin on Parsons

"The thing that really jumps out with Micah is how well he's able to retain information, how deeply he thinks about subjects like his teammates and like the organization that drafts him," Franklin said. "Some of the messages and conversations I've had with Micah over the years were really impressive, thoughtful conversations. He's also a guy who loves to compete. I mean, loves to compete.

"Whenever the periods in practice are competitive in nature, he brings a different element to your organization. That's something that always jumped out to me."

Jim Mora on Parsons

"He's ready-made for the NFL," Mora said. "... His frame is NFL ready-made, with explosive speed, and I don't think he's a guy who has any physical limitations going to the next level. What I like about him is that he can play inside or outside. You can put him at the Will linebacker in a 4-3 defense, cover him up with the 3-technique, and let him run. And then on third down, you can put him on the edge, and he can get some work done as a pass-rusher."

Parsons on himself

"I just feel like I’m the most versatile player in this class," he said. "I can play middle linebacker, I can play outside, and I can pass-rush. I don’t think there’s a place I can’t play in the linebacker spot or whether it's defensive end on the field. I’m going to utilize my skill and I’m gonna just make plays happen as I did at Penn State and show these guys why Penn State breeds the way we do. We always do this. We show up in big-time plays and big-time moments. We're trained for this."