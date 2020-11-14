SI.com
Nebraska 30, Penn State 23: Rapid Reaction

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's game rally at Nebraska fell short Saturday in a 30-23 loss. The Lions are 0-4 for the first time since 2001, and coach James Franklin is 0-4 for the first time in his career.

Where to begin? With this team, as always, at the beginning.

-Penn State's defense has been shockingly late to its past three games. Nebraska took a 27-6 lead at halftime, becoming the third consecutive team to lead at the break by at least 15 points.

The Cornhuskers, behind new starting quarterback Luke McCaffrey, scored on three first-half offensive possessions. They added a defensive touchdown when Deontai Williams delivered a blitz/punch/scoop/score sequence in the second quarter.

Penn State's defense hasn't been prepared to start a game since the opener, when it forced Indiana to punt on its first two possessions. But even after that, the Hoosiers scored 17 first-half points.

Penn State has been outscored 93-26 in the first half of its four games this season. That's unfathomable for a team that began the season chanting "strike first and strike fast."

-That said, the Lions showed a tremendous amount of fight behind backup quarterback Will Levis and a rejuvenated defense. Penn State outgained Nebraska by 215 yards in the second half.

But for lack of red-zone success, notably on its final two drives, Penn State wins this game.

-Penn State has to take a long look at quarterback. Levis replaced Sean Clifford after the defensive touchdown and nearly willed the Lions to victory.

The turnover was Clifford's eighth of the season and fourth in his last seven series dating to the Maryland game. Levis, meanwhile, had a presence about him to convert a few fourth downs and hit Pat Freiermuth for a 74-yard pass. It just wasn't enough.

-Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca tailored some plays well to Levis, notably in the run game, but did the quarterback no favors calling a pair of end-zone fade routes late in the fourth quarter. That's a timing play, one Levis probably doesn't practice a lot with the first-team offense.

-Brandon Smith's fourth-quarter interception was the team's first forced turnover in more than 13 quarters.

-Penn State has allowed 30+ points in all four games this season. The only team in school history to allow five such games was the 2016 group that won the Big Ten title. It also played 14 games and averagd 37.6 per game offensively.

-Perhaps Penn State's best moment came in the third quarter, when freshman Keyvone Lee darted through a lapsed blitz for a 31-yard touchdown. After his first career score, Lee raised four fingers in recognition of teammate Journey Brown, who this week announced his retirement from football.

Penn State also hung Brown's jersey in the locker room.

