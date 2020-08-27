Nebraska Players' Lawsuit 'Has No Merit,' Big Ten Says

The Big Ten said a lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players has "no merit" and that the conference's presidents "overwhelming" approved the decision to postpone the 2020 fall sports season.

Eight Nebraska players filed suit in Lancaster County District Court on Thursday seeking to overturn the Big Ten's Aug. 11 decision. The suit requests an order declaring the decision invalid and seeks an injunction preventing the conference from enforcing it.

The suit also seeks damages for breach of contract of $75,000 or less.

The Big Ten responded by calling its decision important to the conference's members and their communities.

"The Big Ten Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) overwhelmingly voted to postpone the fall sports season based on medical concerns and in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes," the Big Ten said. "This was an important decision for our 14 member institutions and the surrounding communities.

"We share the disappointment that some student-athletes and their families are feeling. However, this lawsuit has no merit and we will defend the decision to protect all student-athletes as we navigate through this global pandemic. We are actively considering options to get back to competition and look forward to doing so when it is safe to play."



In a statement attached to the lawsuit, attorney Mike Flood said that the lawsuit requests "real-life relief."

"On August 11th, six days after announcing the fall football schedule, a decision was made to cancel everything with vague reasoning and no explanation," the statement said. "Our clients want to know whether there was a vote and the details of any vote, and whether the Bit Ten followed its own rules in reaching its decision."

The lawsuit came one day after the coalition B1GparentsUnited released a letter questioning Big Ten leadership. Penn State parents joined the group, which said it represents parents of players on 11 conference teams.

