Penn State Commit Nicholas Singleton a Finalist for Gatorade Player of the Year Award

Singleton, Pennsylvania's player of the year, is among three contenders for the national award.

Running back Nicholas Singleton, a 2022 Penn State commit who rushed for more than 2,000 yards this season, is among three finalists for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Award.

Singleton, the Gatorade Pennsylvania player of the year, joins quarterback Cade Klubnik (Clemson) and receiver Tetairoa McMillan (Oregon) as finalists for the national award. Klubnik is the Texas player of the year, and McMillan is the California player of the year.

Singleton is the first player in Governor Mifflin High history to be named the Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year. He rushed for 2,043 yards and 41 touchdowns for Governor Mifflin, which finished the season 10-1. Singleton caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another score.

"Nick Singleton has a dynamic combination of speed and power for a running back,” Cocalico High football coach Bryan Strohl said in a Gatorade news release. "He can get the tough yards or he can break any run for a touchdown if you give him a little seam. In my 18 years coaching high school football, I’ve never seen another running back with the skill set that he has.”

Singleton (6-0, 215 pounds) began the season as the nation's top-ranked running back, according to SI All-American. He also is one of four Penn State commits named to the SI99.

Gatorade established the Player of the Year in 1985. In football, national award-winners have combined for six NFL MVP trophies and 31 Pro Bowl appearances.

Past Pennsylvania players of the year include Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord (2020), Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming (2018-19) Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec (2017) and former Penn State safety Lamont Wade (2016).

The 2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year will be announced the week of Dec. 13.

