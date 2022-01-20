Penn State's Nicholas Singleton Joins Elite Company With Maxwell Award

Singleton is Penn State's first player to earn the national high school honor previously won by Bryce Young and Trevor Lawrence.

The Maxwell Football Club recognized Nicholas Singleton as its offensive player of the year, adding another trophy to the Penn State running back's collection.

Singleton in December was named the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year after rushing for 2,059 yards and 44 touchdowns as a senior at Gov. Mifflin (Pa.) High. He also was named offensive player of the year at the Adidas All-American Bowl.

Singleton is the first Penn State player to win the high school award since the Maxwell Football Club initiated it in 2007. Previous honorees include Heisman Trophy winners Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and Bryce Young (Alabama) and running back Derrick Henry (Alabama).

Singelton averaged 12.4 yards per rushing attempt last season and scored a touchdown every 3.89 times he touched the ball. He set Berks County records for rushing yards (6,326) and touchdowns (116).

"This is a superstar running back, and we know what [Penn State] has done at running back," said John Garcia, Jr., director of recruiting for Sports Illustrated. "And I think Singleton is just the next guy up in that long lineage of strong backs. He's a balanced three-down back, meaning he can play inside, he can play outside, he can absolutely factor into the passing game as well. And he's physically built, ready to go right now from a height and weight standpoint at right over 200 pounds."

Singleton enrolled at Penn State earlier this month and has begun winter workouts with the team.

