Penn State's New Roster Includes Some Notable Changes

Penn State has released its first roster for the 2022 season, which includes eight true freshmen who enrolled early and is missing some notable names. Here's a look.

First, Penn State updates its roster several times a year to account for player arrival and departures. The next update likely will arrive when the team begins spring drills in March.

Second, Penn State's newest 2022 football roster lists players by their eligibility without accounting for the extra season they were afforded in 2020. For example, receiver Parker Washington is listed as a junior rather than as a sophomore, even though technically he has three years of eligibility remaining.

Penn State also identifies its sixth-year seniors with the + designation. More on those players in a bit.

Who's gone?

You already know many of the players who left the program, either by entering the NFL Draft or by transferring. But here's a list-refresh.

Safety Jaquan Brisker

Receiver Jahan Dotson

Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields

Linebacker Brand Smith

Linebacker Ellis Brooks

Offensive tackle Rasheed Walker

Defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo

Punter/kicker Jordan Stout

Running back Noah Cain (transferred to LSU)

Defensive tackle Des Holmes (transfer portal)

Receiver Norval Black (transfer portal)

Safety Enzo Jennings (transfer portal)

Other key changes

Center/guard Mike Miranda, who started 12 games on Penn State's offensive line, is among the seniors with eligibility who are not returning. That list includes the following scholarship players:

Receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown

Receiver Daniel George

Cornerback A.J. Lytton

Defensive tackle Aeneas Hawkins (medical retirement)

Defensive tackle Joseph Appiah Darkwa (transfer)

Fred Hansard

Anthony Whigan

Specialist Drew Hartlaub (placed on scholarship in 2021 after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal)

Most of these players were reserves, though Lytton and Hartlaub served as the gunners on Penn State's punt-coverage team. Hartlaub, in fact, was considered perhaps the team's fastest player. In addition, Penn State will need a new holder, as Rafael Checa no longer is on the roster.

Overall, the changes represent the expected annual movement on a college football roster. In addition, their departures could help Penn State be more aggressive in making offers in the transfer portal.

Newcomers

Ten players enrolled early. Eight are true freshmen, two are transfers.

Quarterback Drew Allar

Running back Kaytron Allen

Tight end Jerry Cross

Defensive tackle Zane Durant

Receiver Omari Evans

Offensive lineman JB Nelson (redshirt sophomore, Lackawanna College)

Quarterback Beau Pribula

Receiver Kaden Saunders

Running back Nick Singleton

Receiver Mitchell Tinsley (senior, Western Kentucky)

Meet the +Seniors

Tinsley, who announced his transfer to Penn State before Christmas, is among seven players using their NCAA-permitted additional seasons of eligibility. Six are sixth-year players, including three returning captains. Tinsley played two seasons at a junior college and two at Western Kentucky before transferring to Penn State.

Safety Jonathan Sutherland

Quarterback Sean Clifford

Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher

Safety Ji'Ayir Brown

Receiver Mitchell Tinsley

Long-snapper Chris Stoll (awarded a scholarship in October 2020)

Punter Barney Amor (non-scholarship)

