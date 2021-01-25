Niki Nolte, Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Makes Her Penn State Swimming Debut

Nearly two years after a bone marrow transplant, Nolte competes in her first college meet.

Niki Nolte, a two-time cancer survivor, is approaching the two-year anniversary of her bone marrow transplant. As an early celebration, Nolte swam in her first meet for Penn State's women's swim team last weekend.

The best Penn State sports story of the weekend occurred in a pool at Northwestern University, where Nolte swam in the 200-yard medley relay and the 100 breaststroke. That marked Nolte's competitive debut in college after she twice battled cancer, underwent the transplant and endured significant complications that kept her from the pool.

In an interview with The Morning Call newspaper last winter, Penn State swim coach Tim Murphy said Nolte's return eventually would be "remarkable."

"Getting her the experience of being competitive again, that would bring joy to all of us," Murphy told the paper. "But it would also be remarkable for her."

Nolte, a junior, faced a four-year journey to reach this milestone. Murphy recruited Nolte from Kutztown (Pa.) High School, where she was a three-time all-state swimmer. Her promising career was interrupted in 2017, when Nolte, then a 17-year-old high school junior, was diagnosed with lymphoma. After undergoing nearly five months of chemotherapy, she began looking ahead to college.

A year later, just as she began her freshman year at Penn State, Nolte was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Nolte withdrew from Penn State and returned to chemotherapy. In February 2019, Nolte underwent the transplant. Her older sister Krystal was the donor.

The transplant was successful, but Nolte faced a series of complications in the fall of 2019 when she returned to Penn State. Those prevented Nolte from competing that season, though she remained an integral member of the team.

That led Nolte to this past weekend, when Penn State competed in a tri-meet against Northwestern and Iowa. Nolte swam the second leg of the medley relay and participated in her first individual race in college.

"It's a lot that my body has gone through, and I do recognize that," Nolte told The Morning Call, "but I believe in comeback stories."



