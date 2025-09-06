No. 2 Penn State Turns Struggle Session Vs. FIU Into Late Blowout
STATE COLLEGE | No. 2 Penn State scored a pair of big-play touchdowns in the second half, including a 67-yard run by Kaytron Allen, to complete a 34-0 win over FIU on Saturday at Beaver Stadium that ended better than it started. Still, that finish masked some first-half offensive issues that the Nittany Lions will study this week.
Allen, who rushed for a career-high 144 yards, and fellow running back Nicholas Singleton scored touchdowns on consecutive offensive plays to turn a frustrating game into a blowout. The Nittany Lions scored just 10 first-half points, getting one touchdown despite reaching FIU territory on all six drives.
To the recap:
The finally drive
Penn State's offense took its first seven possessions into FIU territory but scored just one touchdown. It really had no spark. Then the Nittany Lions finally cut loose in the third quarter.
Quarterback Drew Allar calmly unfurled a 42-yard touchdown pass to Devonte Ross, who made an eye-candy catch through pass interference for the Nittany Lions' longest score of the young season. It's the play Penn State promised all season, specifically with Ross, the transfer receiver from Troy who has the best wheels of the room.
It wasn't the first time Allar threw deep to Ross, but this attempt was far better. In the first quarter, Allar retreated to his habit of floating deep throws. Penn State benefitted twice in that 1) the throw wasn't intercepted and 2) pass interference was called. The second attempt looked far sharper.
Before the touchdown, Penn State got a few defense-loosening plays that set up the deep shot. In particular, receiver Trebor Pena broke a tackle to turn a common out route into a 30-yard gain.
The knockout
FIU went on a 13-play, 50-yard drive that consumed nearly 7 minutes of the fourth quarter and resulted in nothing. Penn State kept its starters in, which meant an opportunity for Allen. The back, looking quicker than he has in his career, scored on a career-long run of 67 yards. That gave him a career-high 144 yards for the game.
A very frustrating first half
Penn State's offense labored in the first half, which resulted in boos on its last three series and into halftime. The Nittany Lions pushed all six of their possessions into FIU territory. Those series ended with one touchdown. The Nittany Lions failed on two fourth-down conversions and punted for the first time this season. And Allar also was sacked on 3rd-and-8 in the red zone with 53 seconds remaining.
Allar fought himself in the first half, going 9 for 17 for just 68 yards and opened 1-for-5. He missed open receivers, had a miscommunication on a route with Kyron Hudson and got away with that under-floated deep ball to Rossrebor Pena that benefited from pass interference. His touchdown pass to Khalil Dinkins resulted from a lot of misdirection that left Dinkins alone in the end zone.
Otherwise, the first-half offense had trouble challenging FIU. The Nittany Lions totaled just 190 yards of offense, went 2-for-8 on third down and averaged a mere 8.1 yards per completion. Penn State totaled 39 of those yards on a last-minute drive attempt to get into field-goal range, which ended with a blocked 53-yard attempt.
Welcome back, Zuriah Fisher
Penn State's sixth-year defensive end hasn't played since the 2023 Peach Bowl, having missed the 2024 season and last week's opener vs. Nevada. But Franklin insisted through the preseason that Fisher was poised for a big year, if he stayed healthy. That's the key, because Fisher looked quick and lively in his return.
Though he didn't chart a stat, Fisher generated pressure and affected FIU's offense. He was part of a defensive line that mostly corraled an overmatched FIU run game. Tackle Xavier Gilliam made 1.5 tackles for loss, Alonzo Ford Jr. had the second big-man interception of the season and end Jaylen Harvey delivered the pressure on it.
Then freshman Chaz Coleman punctated the line's performance by forcing a fumble that led to a run with by forcing a fumble that led to Singleton's touchdown in the final 2 minutes. For a position group that had some preseason questions to answer, Penn State's defensive line largely has done so thus far.
Third-down isuses
The Nittany Lions couldn't get points primarily because they were so inefficient on third down. Through the heart of the game, extending midway through the fourth quarter, Penn State converted on just three of 12 third-down attempts.
The biggest issue was 3rd-and-short. In that stretch, Penn State went 1-for-5 on attempts of 4 yards or less. And it gained just seven yards on three third-down rushing attempts. Add two blown fourth-down attempts in four tries, and Penn State did not have a great day on money downs.
Noteworthy
Linebacker Dom DeLuca blocked the third punt of his career, as he continues to prove why he's one of Penn State's most versatile defensive players.
During his passing struggles, Allar found a consistent target in tight end Luke Reynolds, who led Penn State with seven catches on nine targets. Reynolds converted two third downs and a fourth down.
Shame that left tackle Drew Shelton's exuberant 2-point exuberant celebration didn't stand. Shelton's score was called back by a holding penalty in the second half.
Up next
Penn State caps the non-conference schedule against FCS Villanova on Sept. 13 at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium.