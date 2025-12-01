Penn State Running Backs Punctuate Difficult Season Together at Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. | After being named Penn State’s interim head coach, Terry Smith pulled running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen into his office and told them, “I’m going to get you those records.”
Fast forward to the end of the regular season, and both made history in the Nittany Lions’ 40-36 win over Rutgers. Singleton broke three of Saquon Barkley’s career records against the Scarlet Knights, and Allen became the program’s first running back to reach 4,000 career rushing yards.
“It [meant] a lot,” Allen said of that meeting with Smith. “When you have a coach that believes in you and pulls you in the office and says that, it means a lot. It makes you want to go for him. He gets us going. I appreciate him a lot for telling me. It boosted my confidence up a lot.”
Singleton scored two rushing touchdowns against the Scarlet Knights, setting program records for career rushing touchdowns (45) and total touchdowns (55). Singleton also recorded 183 all-purpose yards to reach 5,586 for his career, breaking another record held by Barkley.
Meanwhile, Allen rushed for a career-high 226 yards against Rutgers one week after breaking Evan Royster’s career rushing record. Allen tops Penn State’s all-time list with 4,180 rushing yards.
How Smith changed Penn State's backfield
Since Smith took over, the workload between Allen and Singleton has changed. Allen recorded a career-high 28 carries in Smith’s first game as interim head coach against Iowa. He has averaged 23.3 carries for 139 yards in six games with Smith as his head coach.
Allen averaged 78 yards on 11.7 carries per game in the season’s first six games under James Franklin. Allen is playing the best stretch of his career, rushing for 140+ rushing yards in four of his last six games.
Singleton totaled five touchdowns in his last four games and has looked like a completely different running back over the past few weeks. He has looked more explosive, and his vision improved considerably. His 183 all-purpose yards at Rutgers were a season high.
“Yeah, [Smith’s promise] meant a lot to me and [Allen],” Singleton said. “Coach Terry is our guy. He's been there for us these last four years too, building our relationship with him. So him telling us that, we believed it and we just bought into it.”
On Singleton and Allen’s bond
As both backs strived for school records, neither was selfish. Smith said he didn’t recall ever seeing two running backs who split a backfield for four years and totaled elite numbers.
“It speaks volumes to their character,” Smith said. “One of them could have transferred. One of them could have gone somewhere and been the guy. For them to stay with us speaks volumes about Penn State.”
It also said plenty about their personal bond, which they developed over four years as teammates and roommates. It fueled them to compete at the highest level.
“I couldn't do it without him. I'm glad he was here with me on this journey,” Allen said. “I mean, [us] pushing each other makes me better. Whenever you’ve got somebody in the room with you, competing a lot, it makes you better and keeps [you] going. That's my dog.”
In four years of ups and downs at Penn State, Singleton and Allen’s relationship has been a constant. They are roommates and talk often about “staying strong,” which was key during a season in which their head coach was fired and their team significantly underperformed expectations.
The backs stuck together in the toughest times and now are etched into Penn State history.
“We've been through a lot, just me and Fat. We stuck together,” Singleton said. “Every week we fought. He's cool; he ran for over 200 yards, which was crazy. It just meant a lot for me and him. So I'm just proud of him.”
What they’ve learned from each other
As Allen said, the two have learned plenty from each other. Allen said he has tried to add Singleton’s resilience to his game. Singleton has studied Allen’s on-field abilities.
“Trying to steal his patience, his vision. Like, it's obvious. It's crazy,” Singleton said. “Everybody can say that, too. But, Kaytron, he's been my guy. We both made each other better. He made me better every day, just competing with him. So that's my guy.”
