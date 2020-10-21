North Allegheny Standout Khalil Dinkins Commits to Penn State

North Allegheny receiver Khalil Dinkins, among the most exciting players in western Pennsylvania this season, committed to Penn State's 2021 recruiting class Wednesday.

Dinkins announced his decision on Twitter.

Dinkins recently scored four touchdowns in one game for North Allegheny, the WPIAL's top-ranked team and No. 3 in the state, according to Triblive.

At 6-4, Dinkins projects as a tight end in college, one reason Penn State tight ends coach Tyler Bowen was among his recruiters. But, as his junior-season film (see above) indicates, Dinkins has a real sense for playing defense and could be a playmaker there as well.

Dinkins chose Penn State over a host of schools, including Pitt, where his father Darnell was an exceptional player before heading to the NFL. But Penn State has shown a penchant for recruiting, and developing, tight ends recently.

We asked Edwin Weathersby II, Sports Illustrated scouting analyst, to assess Dinkins' film. Weathersby sees a future high-level offensive contributor who could play receiver or tight end.

"Dinkins currently works as an X-type WR, with some experience in the boundary as well as to the field," Weathersby wrote. "He also occasionally aligns as No. 2 in the slot in 2x1 sets, where he usually runs box fades. He possesses above-average release quickness for a big pass-catcher.

"[Dinkins] flashes solid lateral agility in his release package, along with an arm-bar wipe to combat tight press coverage. Dinkins also will flash a power skip in his secondary releases to maintain his timing in the play-action passing game when stemming vertically.

"His current route tree consists of a stop, slant, bang-8 post, box fade, curl, out and a sail. Dinkins has a big strike zone, aided by natural downfield eye tracking and adjust ability. He plays to his size by elevating the catch point in traffic with solid leap timing and has noticeable pluckability.

"I can see him beginning his career as an X receiver, but Dinkins could likely develop into a productive volume target as a big slot or H-TE and factor into the mid-range passing game and redzone package."

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.