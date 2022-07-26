Pennsylvania Prospect Decommits From Penn State

Penn State's 2023 recruiting class lost a Pennsylvania receiver Monday, when Yazeed Haynes reopened his recruiting process.

Haynes, from Lansdale's North Penn High, had committed to Penn State in June. The 3-star receiver previously had decommitted from Rutgers to join the Nittany Lions' class.

Haynes discussed his decision with Rivals and 247Sports.

Haynes (6-2, 170) helped North Penn to an 11-1 record last season, earning plenty of recruiting attention in the process. He committed to Rutgers in March, then was named the receivers MVP at a Rivals camp in Philadelphia in May and scored more points at a Penn State camp earlier in June.

That performance earned Haynes a Penn State offer and an official, after which he committed to the Nittany Lions. Later in June, Haynes received an offer from defending national champ Georgia, where he made an official visit. Haynes also had offers from Boston College, Maryland and Minnesota, among other schools.

Haynes is the fifth player to decommit from Penn State's 2023 recruiting class, which now has 18 players. The Lions could add to that number this weekend, when they host the annual Lasch Bash football recruiting weekend in State College.

Read More

Jahan Dotson's 2022 Penn State football scouting report

A look at Penn State's busy month of recruiting in July

How Michael Zordich and Michael Mauti helped change the course of Penn State football in 2012

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.