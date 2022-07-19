Jahan Dotson's Penn State Scouting Report

Jahan Dotson's new Washington Commanders locker room bustles with Ohio State Buckeyes, notably at his wide receiver position. So here's what the rookie receiver from Penn State tells them when talk turns to the 2021 season.

"I always say this: If it weren't for injuries, we would have been in the College Football Playoff last year," Dotson said. "... I hear it from [Commanders receiver] Curtis [Samuel] all the time, and I say, 'Listen, if it wasn't for injuries, last year would have been our year.' I truly believe that. And I'll stand on that forever."

Dotson drew plenty of Penn State fans to his hometown youth clinic last weekend, which he conducted as a Lehigh Valley Health Network "Impact Athlete." Dotson hosted the clinic with some former teammates, notably quarterback Sean Clifford, who signed an NIL deal with LVHN as an Impact Athlete.

Clifford's injury at Iowa last October proved to be the turning point of Penn State's 2021 season. The then-unbeaten Lions led 17-3 but lost Clifford and defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher to injuries in the first half against the Hawkeyes.

Penn State lost that game 23-20 and five of their remaining seven to finish 7-6. Both Clifford and Mustipher return to a roster that intends to "right the ship" this season. And Dotson has high expectations for Clifford, a fourth-year starter who recently turned 24.

"I don’t know what he’s not ready for; he’s probably ready for every situation possible," Dotson said. "I just can’t wait to see him flourish. He has all the tools, ... so I’m excited for him to get another crack at the College Football Playoff, and I know he’s going to be able to do it.

"He has the talent, and he has the talent around him. He’s got everything he could ask for."

Regarding that talent. Dotson wants to move past who might replace him. He has some ideas.

"One name that sticks out to me the most: Parker Washington," Dotson said of the third-year receiver. "He’s going to have a huge year. I truly can’t wait. I was kind of the upperclassman in the room when he came in, and it's been great seeing him flourish as a receiver, flourish as a man.

"He treats every day as a professional. I can’t wait to see him flourish. I think they’re going to have a big year. Offensively they've got all the weapons and got a big transfer in Mitchell Tinsley [from Western Kentucky]. Sean's obviously going to have a big year. It's going to be fun to see. I can't wait to watch."

Read More

In Washington, Jahan Dotson is ready for a new trademark catch

Penn State lands a 4-star defensive standout from Pittsburgh

The Lions are becoming a force in Southern recruiting

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.