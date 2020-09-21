SI.com
Is Penn State a Good Bet for 2020 Big Ten Season?

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State enters the new Big Ten football season with the second-best betting prospects, according to oddsmaker BetOnline.

Penn State's over/under for regular-season wins is 7.5, behind only Ohio State at 8.5. BetOnline based its odds on a nine-game schedule that includes the Big Ten's planned "Championship Week."

The Nittany Lions return 17 starters, including 10 on offense, from a team that went 11-2 in 2019. Penn State returned to the Amway Coaches Poll on Sunday, being ranked No. 13 in the latest release. The Lions were one spot ahead of Miami (2-0).

Penn State was ranked No. 7 in the preseason AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches polls. The Lions open their 2020 schedule Oct. 24 at Indiana before hosting Ohio State on Oct. 31 in a blockbuster Week 2 game.

BetOnline doesn't have high hopes for the Big Ten East teams competing with Ohio State and Penn State. Only two teams (Michigan and Indiana) have win totals above 5, and three (Michigan State, Maryland and Rutgers) are below 4.

Wisconsin is No. 3 on the Big Ten list with an over/under total at 7.

Ready to bet? Here are BetOnline's odds for the Big Ten this season.

Ohio State: 8.5

Penn State: 7.5

Wisconsin: 7

Michigan: 6.5

Minnesota: 6.5

Indiana: 5.5

Iowa: 5

Nebraska: 5

Northwestern: 4

Illinois: 3.5

Michigan State: 3.5

Purdue: 3.5

Maryland: 2.5

Rutgers: 1.5

