Orange Bowl Tickets: Cheapest and Most Expensive Seats for Penn State-Notre Dame
Penn State and Notre Dame renew a once-dramatic rivalry in one of the most dramatic settings possible. The Nittany Lions will meet the Fighting Irish on Thursday at the Orange Bowl, which also serves as a College Football Playoff semifinal game. With two college football brands playing for a spot in the national championship game, tickets are at a premium and come with premium prices.
At TicketMaster, the cheapest tickets for the Orange Bowl begin at $219. Those are for verified resale tickets and do not include fees. Ticket prices for the 300 level of Hard Rock Stadium are running up to $265.
Looking for a splurge? Check out some of the seats behind the Penn State sideline, where resale tickets are going for more than $2,000.
At Stubub, the lowest-priced tickets as of Monday night were $212 before fees. But some of the Orange Bowl's best-selling sections are above $300. And lower-level seats between the 40-yard lines are commanding four figures.
Tickets at SeatGeek start at $190 before fees, but most seats are priced at $209 and up. Choice seats behind the Penn State bench start at $1,739 before fees.
Penn State and Notre Dame are meeting for the first time since 2007, a game Penn State won 31-10 at Beaver Stadium. That game also marked the beginning of Penn State's White Out tradition, which the program hopes to replicate in some form at Hard Rock Stadium. Penn State coach James Franklin has asked fans to bring "White Out energy" to south Florida.
"Our fans are special," Franklin said. "We recognize that, and we're expecting a huge crowd in Miami, and I challenge everybody to wear white and White Out energy. We want that place rocking. Probably more hoodies than T-shirts, from what I've heard on the weather report, but we need that place rocking, and we appreciate the support that we always get."
The Penn State-Notre Dame rivalry dates to 1913, when the two teams first played in State College, but reached its peak with 12 games from 1981-1992. Penn State won eight of those games, including in 1982 and 1986, when the team also won national championships.
The Penn State-Notre Dame series is tied at 9-9-1. The Orange Bowl winner takes the series lead and, far more importantly, advances to the College Football Playoff championship game Jan. 20 in Atlanta. Kickoff for the Orange Bowl is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. ESPN will televise.
More Penn State Football
Penn State vs. Notre Dame: Keys to the Orange Bowl
Urban Meyer is still "sick" that Beau Pribula had to leave Penn State during the playoff run
Penn State, Notre Dame injury updates: Who to watch in the Orange Bowl