Penn State, Notre Dame Injury Updates: Who to Watch in the Orange Bowl
Penn State is playing its record 16th game of the season, and Notre Dame its 15th, so the Orange Bowl will feature some tired, sore bodies. But the teams also are working through late-season injuries to key players as they prepare to meet in the College Football Playoff semfinals Jan. 9.
For Penn State, the most significant injury report involves defensive end Abdul Carter. The Big Ten defensive player of the year was injured in the Nittany Lions' 31-14 win over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl and did not play in the second half. Penn State coach James Franklin offered a relatively upbeat injury report Saturday, though reporters did not see Carter during the 15-minute practice viewing window Sunday in State College, according to Tyler Donohue of 247Sports.
"He's doing great," Franklin said Saturday. "His attitude is great, his mentality has been really good. You know, we'll see, but I think he's taken the right approach and mentality, and really, it's going to come down to how he feels and how much practice he's able to get during the week. At this point, I don't think there's anything that is stopping him from playing. But it's going to come down to, how is he able to play."
For Notre Dame, coach Marcus Freeman said tight end Cooper Flanagan will miss the Orange Bowl and the remainder of the playoffs. Flanagan, who made just four catches this season, was a key part of Notre Dame's run-blocking game. Flanagan was injured in the Sugar Bowl against Georgia and is the only player Freeman said is out for the Orange Bowl.
Injuries otherwise will impact each team. Here's a look at where Penn State and Notre Dame stand.
Penn State Injuries for the Orange Bowl
Two Nittany Lions to watch entering the game are important defensive starters who were hurt in the Fiesta Bowl. End Dani Dennis-Sutton, who had a huge game against Boise State, left the field late in the Fiesta Bowl. He appeared fine in the locker room after the game and participated in drills during Sunday's open portion of practice. Also, starting cornerback A.J. Harris appeared to be hurt late in the game as well. It's unclear how serious either situation is for Penn State.
The Nittany Lions are dealing with their usual long-term injuries, notably to offensive tackle Anthony Donkoh, safety KJ Winston, running back Cam Wallace and defensive linemen Zuriah Fisher and Alonzo Ford Jr. Notably, though, running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who dealt with some lingering issues through the season, are as healthy as could be.
One note about Penn State's injury status. The team will not release an availability report prior to the Orange Bowl. The Big Ten requires teams to release availability reports two hours before kickoff. The College Football Playoff, however, does not. Penn State released an availability report before facing SMU but not one before the Fiesta Bowl against Boise State.
Notre Dame Injuries for the Orange Bowl
Beyond Flanagan's injury, Freeman said that Notre Dame emerged from the Sugar Bowl "clean" regarding further injuries. Still, the Fighting Irish have had a difficult season with injuries, which continued in the playoffs. Notre Dame lost star defensive lineman Rylie Mills, the team's leader in sacks and tackles for loss, in its first-round game against Indiana.
Mills' injury continued a season-long stretch in which about a half-dozen key contributors on both lines sustained injuries. That included starting center Ashton Craig and starting defensive end Jordan Botelho against Purdue in September and starting left tackle Charles Jagusah, who has not played this season.
Against Georgia, running back Jeremiyah Love, the team's leading rusher, had just 10 yards on six carries and spent some time in the injury tent. Defensive lineman Howard Cross III was hurt as well. Love remains atop Notre Dame's depth chart at running back, as does Cross at defensive tackle. Offensive guard Rocco Spindler played through an injury against Georgia.
Penn State meets Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
More Penn State Football
What Marcus Freeman said about Penn State ahead of the Orange Bowl
James Franklin believes Penn State's receivers aren't being talked about enough
Kaytron Allen, Penn State's best postseason player, sights Notre Dame for the Orange Bowl