PJ Mustipher joins Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition

Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher has joined the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, adding a football player's voice to the university's representation.

Mustipher, a junior, is the 10th member of Penn State's group that is part of a conference-wide coalition created by Commissioner Kevin Warren. Initially, two student-athletes represented Penn State: swimmer Olivia Jack and basketball player Myles Dread.

Penn State announced Mustipher's addition to its group June 19.

"As a student-athlete of color, this is an incredible opportunity to continue the fight against social injustices and racism," Mustipher said in a video Penn State posted on Twitter. "Those a part of this coalition, including myself, will continue to use our voices to help leave this world better than we found it."

Mustipher, a likely starter for Penn State's defensive line this season, lists debate as a hobby and is active with several charitable organizations. He also is part of the football team's leadership council.

On a video call with the media this spring, Mustipher noted the personal importance of student-athletes finding their voice to drive social awareness.

"It's very important, because when you're an African American football player at Penn State, you represent so much," Mustipher said. "You represent your family's name, you represent the university, you represent the guys in the locker room.

“You also represent young African American kids who aspire to be in our positions down the road. So, 20 years down the road, I don’t want kids to feel like they don’t have a voice. I don’t want them to feel like they can’t say what they want to say. We do have to walk a tight rope of what we say, but at the end of the day, we are able to voice our opinions and we can do so. That’s what’s important for me going through all this.”

Five coaches, including football coach James Franklin, are part of Penn State's group, as is Athletic Director Sandy Barbour.

