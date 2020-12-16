Penn State 2021 Recruiting Spotlight: Jeffrey Davis, Jr.

Jeffrey Davis, Jr. is cornerback with advanced skill sets who also had a great scholastic career as a wide receiver.

Jeffrey Davis, Jr., a defensive back from Connecticut, is an advanced prospect skilled at catching balls in traffic, according to SI All-American, and has excellent hands and versatility. Those traits will come in handy in Penn State's defensive backfield.

Check out his video above and more here from his SI All-American evaluation, which centers on his abilities as a receiver.

Jeffrey Davis, Jr.

Position: Defensive back

Vitals: 6-1, 170 pounds

Hometown: West Hartford, Conn.

High School: Kingswood Oxford School

Frame: Long arms. Solid upper and lower body with room to add muscle mass throughout the frame.

Athleticism: Great extension and great hands. Makes sharp cuts look easy. Good open-field stride. Good leaping ability after going full speed. A natural forward lean while running.

Instincts: Seemingly knows where the end line is and how to get at least one foot down. Times his jumps very well. Dives for the football at the most opportune times. Uses his size well in the red zone.

Polish: Utilizes a toe-tap along the back of the end zone and the sideline. Davis knows how to nudge a defensive back without getting a pass interference call. Catches the ball away from his body. Takes the football away from smaller cornerbacks. Uses head fakes to set up cuts during his routes.

Bottom Line: Davis proves to be advanced at catching passes in traffic, and understands how to utilize the entire football field. Along with excellent hands, his length and cutting ability make him a difficult matchup for smaller defensive backs. Could play outside or be a slot wide receiver for Penn State.

