SI All-American Candidate Jeffrey Davis, Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jeffrey Davis, Jr. Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-feet-1, 170 pounds School: West Hartford (Conn.) Kingswood-Oxford Committed to: Penn State Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Long arms. Solid upper and lower body with room to add muscle mass throughout the frame.

Athleticism: Great extension and great hands. Makes sharp cuts look easy. Good open-field stride. Good leaping ability after going full speed. A natural forward lean while running.

Instincts: Seemingly knows where the end line is and how to get at least one foot down. Times his jumps very well. Dives for the football at the most opportune times. Uses his size well in the red zone.

Polish: Utilizes a toe-tap along the back of the end zone and the sideline. Davis knows how to nudge a defensive back without getting a pass interference call. Catches the ball away from his body. Takes the football away from smaller cornerbacks. Uses head fakes to set up cuts during his routes.

Bottom Line: Davis proves to be advanced at catching passes in traffic, and understands how to utilize the entire football field. Along with excellent hands, his length and cutting ability make him a difficult matchup for smaller defensive backs. Could play outside or be a slot wide receiver for Penn State.