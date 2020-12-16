Penn State 2021 Recruiting Spotlight: Kalen King

Cornerback Kalen King of Detroit is a 'polished cover man' who could become a quick contributor for the Lions.

Kalen King, a defensive back in Penn State's 2021 recruiting class, brings two-sport athleticism and a natural feel for the position to the Lions' defense.

King will enroll with twin brother Kobe, who plays linebacker. Kalen, who is 5-11, will be a player to watch in the secondary, according to SI All-American. Here's his evaluation.

Kalen King

Position: Cornerback

Vitals: 5-11, 170 pounds

Hometown: Detroit

High School: Cass Technical

Frame: Adequate height with lean muscle development and broad frame. Good length and room to add mass to the lower half.

Athleticism: Two-sport athlete who participates in hurdle and jumping events in track and field. Extremely quick with good long speed as well, more evident in big-play ability at wide receiver and/or as a return man. An above-average leader with high-pointing ability.

Instincts: Natural feel for leverage without losing momentum with the ball in the air. Good athlete with the ball in his hands enough to factor into the return game at the next level. Effortless transition ability on the move with body control and awareness in the air. Willing run supporter.

Polish: Comfortable at the line of scrimmage or in turn-and-run scenarios with advanced technique in off coverage. Displays read steps and consistency to remain in phase with wideout. Effective speed turn. Plays patient at the line of scrimmage with signs of closing speed with the ball in the air.

Bottom Line: King is a polished cover man with a technique good enough to play on the outside or at the nickel spot at the next level. Should he make even average physical gains in the mass and strength department, it doesn’t take much imagination to see him making plays in the Big Ten sooner rather than later.

