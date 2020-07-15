SI All-American Candidate Kalen King Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: CB Kalen King

Projected Position: Cornerback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds

School: Detroit (Mich.) Cass Technical

Committed to: Penn State

Frame: Adequate height with lean muscle development and broad frame. Good length and room to add mass to the lower half.

Athleticism: Two-sport athlete who participates in hurdle and jumping events in track and field. Extremely quick with good long speed as well, more evident in big-play ability at wide receiver and/or as a return man. An above-average leader with high-pointing ability.

Instincts: Natural feel for leverage without losing momentum with the ball in the air. Good athlete with the ball in his hands enough to factor into the return game at the next level. Effortless transition ability on the move with body control and awareness in the air. Willing run supporter.

Polish: Comfortable at the line of scrimmage or in turn-and-run scenarios with advanced technique in off coverage. Displays read steps and consistency to remain in phase with wideout. Effective speed turn. Plays patient at the line of scrimmage with signs of closing speed with the ball in the air.

Bottom Line: King is a polished cover man with a technique good enough to play on the outside or at the nickel spot at the next level. Should he make even average physical gains in the mass and strength department, it doesn’t take much imagination to see him making plays in the Big Ten sooner rather than later.