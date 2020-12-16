Penn State 2021 Recruiting Spotlight: Landon Tengwall

Penn State's 2021 recruiting class features 11 candidates for the SI All-American Team, including some of the most-recruited players in the country. Landon Tengwall is near the top of the list.

Tengwall, a 4-star offensive lineman from Maryland, is among the state's most-offered players. He received scholarship offers from more than 30 schools, including Alabama and Auburn, but committed to Penn State in March.

The second-ranked player in Maryland, according to Rivals.com, Tengwall also is among the nation's best offensive linemen. He's a tackle at Good Counsel High but might fit best at guard in college, according to SI All-American's evaluation.

Check out the video above to get a sense of how well Tengwall moves for his size. According to SI All-American's scouting report, Tengwall "has the size and strength to crack a 2-deep depth chart at the college level very early in his career as a guard."

Here's how SI All-American scouts Tengwall and his future with the Lions.

Landon Tengwall

Position: Offensive tackle

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 306 pounds

Hometown: Olney, Md.

High School: Our Lady of Good Counsel

Projected Position: Although he currently works as a left tackle, projects best as a right tackle or guard in college.

Frame: 6-foot-5 frame with a big upper body. Long arms to go with thick biceps and big hands. Lower-half has room to fill out.

Athleticism: Tengwall’s best athletic traits are his strength and power, which he relies on to produce in both the run and pass game. He also flashes good short-area quickness to get his hat on targets with a good fit when on the move. Solid balance and adequate knee-bend, and his lateral agility improves when engaged at the point of attack with a good pad level.

Instincts: Patient in his pass sets and uses a 45-degree set consistently. Doesn’t panic vs. speed in space and has very good anchor strength. Good grab strength at point of attack with heavy hands. Uses size and power to sustain and steer in the run game. Surprisingly productive hitting moving targets in space. Good toughness and has the strength to finish.

Polish: Has the size and strength to crack a 2-deep depth chart at the college level very early in his career as a guard. He has solid accuracy in his punch with his mitts. He will need to improve his flexibility, foot quickness and ability to recover as a pass protector in space to stay at tackle. Tengwall will also need to become more consistent at running his feet through contact.

Bottom Line: Tengwall is a classic Big Ten offensive line prospect with size, strength, power, toughness and short-area quickness in the run game. He’s best in a phone booth as a pass protector. Tengwall fits best as a guard or swing offensive lineman in a scheme that mixes both man-on-man and zone-blocking concepts along with a quick passing game.

