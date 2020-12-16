Penn State 2021 Recruiting Spotlight: Rodney McGraw

Rodney McGraw, a defensive end from Indiana, fills a position of need in Penn State's 2021 recruiting class.

Rodney McGraw is the lone defensive end in Penn State's 2021 recruiting class, which makes him a valuable player at a position of need.

McGraw is quick off the line of scrimmage, allowing him to "routinely" beat offensive linemen off the snap, according to his SI All-American evaluation.

The Lions need to recruit this position further, but McGraw should grow into a contributor. Here's more from SI All-American, and check out his video highlights above.

Rodney McGraw

Position: Defensive end

Vitals: 6-5, 233 pounds

Hometown: Elkhart, Ind.

High School: Elkhart Central

Frame: Tall. Average shoulder and chest width. Arms not especially long given height. High waist with slender, tightly-wound legs. Not all that broad naturally, but plenty of room for muscle and mass.

Athleticism: Quick feet. Moves best in short areas. Closes fast to the ball in straight line. Tight hips and upright gait limit long speed and overall mobility. Lacks flexibility and bend. Functional play strength, with budding power.

Instincts: Routinely beats offensive linemen off the snap. Plays physical. Comfortable taking on blocks, shedding with quickness or power. Arm tackler; prone to hip-tossing.

Polish: Suspect tackling fundamentals. Few pass-rush moves; gets by on traits. Shows patience as read-option defender. Burgeoning effectiveness using hands to shed. Tendency to lose base, especially when engaged with blockers. Needs additional weight to set edge against Big 10 linemen.

Bottom Line: McGraw’s length, feet and nascent power make him a promising defensive end prospect. Lacks overall athleticism needed to thrive in space and drop into coverage. May take time, but should emerge as multi-year starter for Penn State, producing solid results against run and pass.

