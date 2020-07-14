SI All-American Candidate Rodney McGraw Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Rodney McGraw

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 223 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Elkhart (Ind.) Central

Committed to: Penn State

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Tall. Average shoulder and chest width. Arms not especially long given height. High waist with slender, tightly-wound legs. Not all that broad naturally, but plenty of room for muscle and mass.

Athleticism: Quick feet. Moves best in short areas. Closes fast to the ball in straight line. Tight hips and upright gait limit long speed and overall mobility. Lacks flexibility and bend. Functional play strength, with budding power.

Instincts: Routinely beats offensive linemen off the snap. Plays physical. Comfortable taking on blocks, shedding with quickness or power. Arm tackler; prone to hip-tossing.

Polish: Suspect tackling fundamentals. Few pass-rush moves; gets by on traits. Shows patience as read-option defender. Burgeoning effectiveness using hands to shed. Tendency to lose base, especially when engaged with blockers. Needs additional weight to set edge against Big 10 linemen.

Bottom Line: McGraw’s length, feet and nascent power make him a promising defensive end prospect. Lacks overall athleticism needed to thrive in space and drop into coverage. May take time, but should emerge as multi-year starter for Penn State, producing solid results against run and pass.