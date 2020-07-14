SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Rodney McGraw Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Rodney McGraw 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 223 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Elkhart (Ind.) Central
Committed to: Penn State
Projected Position: Defensive End 

Frame: Tall. Average shoulder and chest width. Arms not especially long given height. High waist with slender, tightly-wound legs. Not all that broad naturally, but plenty of room for muscle and mass. 

Athleticism: Quick feet. Moves best in short areas. Closes fast to the ball in straight line. Tight hips and upright gait limit long speed and overall mobility. Lacks flexibility and bend. Functional play strength, with budding power. 

Instincts: Routinely beats offensive linemen off the snap. Plays physical. Comfortable taking on blocks, shedding with quickness or power. Arm tackler; prone to hip-tossing. 

Polish: Suspect tackling fundamentals. Few pass-rush moves; gets by on traits. Shows patience as read-option defender. Burgeoning effectiveness using hands to shed. Tendency to lose base, especially when engaged with blockers. Needs additional weight to set edge against Big 10 linemen.

Bottom Line: McGraw’s length, feet and nascent power make him a promising defensive end prospect. Lacks overall athleticism needed to thrive in space and drop into coverage. May take time, but should emerge as multi-year starter for Penn State, producing solid results against run and pass.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Zemarion Harrell Highlights and Evaluation

Zemarion Harrell is a linebacker prospect from Salem High School in Virginia Beach, Va. Harrell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Poole Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Poole is a linebacker prospect from West Stanly High School in Oakboro, N.C. Poole is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jeffrey Davis, Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Jeffrey Davis, Jr. is a wide receiver prospect from Kingswood-Oxford High School in West Hartford, Conn. Davis, Jr. is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Khayri Banton Highlights and Evaluation

Khayri Banton is a linebacker prospect from West Side High School in Newark, N.J. Banton is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Damir Collins Highlights and Evaluation

Damir Collins is a running back prospect from Jefferson High School in Portland, Ore. Collins is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jackson Light Highlights and Evaluation

Jackson Light is an offensive center prospect from Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. Light is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Tyler Needham Highlights and Evaluation

Tyler Needham is an offensive tackle prospect from William Penn Charter High School in Philadelphia, PA. Needham is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American