Penn State to Play at Least 2 Prime-time Games This Season

The Lions will host Minnesota for an October night game. Could that be the Whiteout?

Penn State's 2022 football schedule will include at least two prime-time games, with one against Minnesota that could serve as this season's Whiteout, according to start times announced Thursday.

Penn State will host Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. EST on Oct. 22, one week before Ohio State comes to Beaver Stadium. Though Ohio State normally visits as the Whiteout opponent, this year's game likely will occupy FOX's Big Noon broadcast slot.

Penn State has not announced its Whiteout game yet, though the option is now open for Minnesota on Oct. 22. Minnesota has never been the opponent for a Whiteout game.

In addition, the Big Ten announced start times for Penn State's season-opener at Purdue and the home opener against Ohio. The Penn State-Purdue game will kick off at 8 p.m. EST Sept. 1 on Fox, marking the Lions' first Thursday-night game in school history.

Penn State will host Ohio in its home opener at noon EST on Sept. 10. ABC will televise. CBS previously announced that the Sept. 17 Penn State-Purdue game will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

One more game is pretty much locked: Penn State vs. Michigan State as a 3:30 p.m. start to close the regular season Nov. 26. As usual, Michigan-Ohio State is scheduled for a noon kickoff that day.

Here's a look at Penn State's updated 2022 schedule:

Sept. 1: at Purdue (8 p.m. EST on FOX)

Sept. 10: OHIO (Noon EST on ABC)

Sept. 17: at Auburn (3:30 p.m. EST on CBS)

Sept. 24: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Oct. 1: NORTHWESTERN

Oct. 15: at Michigan

Oct. 22: MINNESOTA (7:30 p.m. EST, Network TBD)

Oct. 29: OHIO STATE

Nov. 5: at Indiana

Nov. 12: MARYLAND

Nov. 19: at Rutgers

Nov. 26: MICHIGAN STATE

