Penn State Returns to CBS This Season

Penn State will make not only its first visit to Auburn in September but also its first television appearance on CBS in 22 years.

The Sept 17. Penn State-Auburn game, the first between the two teams at Jordan-Hare Stadium, is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS, home of the Southeastern Conference football since 1996. The Lions did play an SEC road game in 2011 at Alabama, but that game was on ESPN.

Penn State's last CBS game was its 2000 visit to Pitt, which the Panthers won 12-0.

Historically, Penn State has a 15-10 record in games televised on CBS. The Lions played most of those games in the 1970s-90s, including five against Alabama.

Penn State opened as a 1-point favorite over Auburn, according to Fanduel.

The Penn State-Auburn kickoff is the first announced for Penn State's 2022 football schedule. The Lions begin the season Sept. 1 at Purdue for their first Thursday night game in school history. No kickoff time has been announced, though.

Here's a look at Penn State's 2022 football schedule.

Sept. 1: at Purdue

Sept. 10: OHIO

Sept. 17: at Auburn (3:30 p.m. EST on CBS)

Sept. 24: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Oct. 1: NORTHWESTERN

Oct. 15: at Michigan

Oct. 22: MINNESOTA

Oct. 29: OHIO STATE

Nov. 5: at Indiana

Nov. 12: MARYLAND

Nov. 19: at Rutgers

Nov. 26: MICHIGAN STATE

