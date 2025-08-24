Penn State 2027 Commit Kemon Spell Dazzles in Season Debut
Kemon Spell won't suit up for Penn State for two years, but the 5-star running back from western Pennsylvania already is worth watching. Spell began his junior season at McKeesport High with a 295-yard, five-touchdown performance that included scores on his first three touches of the season.
It was a remarkable afternoon for Spell, who led McKeesport to a 51-24 victory over Delaware Valley in the season-opener. Spell, 247Sports' top-ranked running back of the 2027 recruiting cycle, took the game's opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, simply outracing the Delaware Valley coverage. Joe Smeltzer of Nittany Sports Now captured the kickoff return.
Spell then scored on his next two touches, rushing for touchdowns of 58 and 80 yards, and added scores from 38 and 54 yards. His fifth was a gem, as Spell emerged from traffic to cross the field for a touchdown.
Spell, a 5-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, is among the nation's top-ranked players in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The 5-9, 205-pound running back is the nation's No. 1 running back and Pennsylvania's top-ranked player. He is the ninth-ranked player overall in the 247Sports Composite. Rivals also ranks Spell as a 5-star prospect and the No. 9 player nationally.
Spell became the first player to commit to Penn State's 2027 recruiting class, announcing his decision in August 2024. As a sophomore he rushed for 1,617 yards and 24 touchdowns, leading McKeesport to the WPIAL Class 4A championship game. Spell averaged an astonishing 11.4 yards per carry last season.
Penn State still has some distance to go in keeping Spell in the recruiting class. He recently received offers from Ohio State and Notre Dame. According to On3's Tom Loy, Spell has scheduled visits this season to attend games at Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida State and Ohio State. He also is scheduled to attend the Sept. 27 Penn State-Oregon "White Out" game at Beaver Stadium.
Spell headlines Penn State's 2027 class that holds the early No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Nittany Lions have four players committed to their 2027 class, with 4-star Pittsburgh cornerback Gabe Jenkins most recently announcing his decision.
Two of Penn State's 2027 commits, Spell and Delaware offensive lineman Layton von Brandt, are 5-star prospects, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Penn State opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are ranked second in the preseason AP Top 25.