Penn State Gets First Commitment of 2027 Recruiting Class
Penn State is working on three recruiting classes simultaneously, as the first commit of 2027 has arrived. Running back Kemon Spell became the first player to commit to Penn State football's 2027 recruiting class, doing so before beginning his sophomore season at McKeesport High in western Pennsylvania.
Spell announced his decision Friday, prompting the usual "#WeAre...Better" post on X from Penn State coach James Franklin.
Spell (5-9, 185 pounds) has drawn significant early recruiting interest after becoming a two-way showcase player for McKeesport High as freshman. He rushed for 579 yards and nine touchdowns last season, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and also caught two touchdown passes. Defensively, Spell returned an interception and a missed field goal for touchdowns as well.
That prompted Spell to receive offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Florida State, Pitt, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others. He recently attended Penn State's Lasch Bash before committing.
"He's a game-changer," McKeesport High football coach Matt Miller told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Penn State recently has moved quickly with its long-term recruiting plans. The Nittany Lions have received three commitments in the past week to their 2026 recruiting class, including Pennsylvania's top-ranked player in offensive lineman Kevin Brown. Penn State's 2026 recruiting class ranks second nationally and first in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Penn State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 against West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
