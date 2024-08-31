Penn State 34, West Virginia 12: Breakdown of a Beatdown in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.V. | This time, Penn State was prepared for the wait. The Nittany Lions scored a touchdown to start the second half after a 2-hour, 19-minute weather delay, punctuating a 34-12 victory over West Virginia in a performance that exceeded expectations.
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar threw three first-half touchdown passes, two to receiver Harrison Wallace III, and running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen both scored. Singleton's 40-yard touchdown run to begin the third quarter proved that Penn State had no lingering effects from sitting in a cramped tunnel at Milan Puskar Stadium for more than 2 hours.
The delay was reminiscent of the 2017 game at Michigan State, where the Nittany Lions fell 27-24 after spending nearly 3-and-a-half hours sitting idle in the Spartan Stadium hallways. The Spartans outscored Penn State 13-10 in the second half to stun the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions. Seven years later, No. 8 Penn State barreled out of halftime for a 78-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by Singleton's breakthrough run.
In all, Penn State couldn't have asked for much more from its opener, save for the late return to State College. Here's how it happened.
The turning point
Penn State initially looked content to take a 13-6 lead into halftime, but then Omari Evans ran a go-route on 2nd-and-10. Allar saw him a shade late but heaved anyway, and Evans adjusted to the short ball with a little (uncalled) shove for a 55-yard catch. On the next play, Allar threw a deft end-zone fade to Wallace, who made the touchdown catch 6 seconds before halftime.
The Mountaineers' secondary had been shaky in the first half, but that two-play sequence officially put it on tilt. Penn State improbably took a 20-6 halftime lead, and the stadium was cleared soon after. Singleton's run, behind pulling blocks from left-side linemen Drew Shelton and Vega Ioane, was the 14-point, 2-and-a-half hour swing that West Virginia didn't need.
Allar identified distracted West Virginia coverage three times for big plays: to Wallace and Kaytron Allen for touchdowns and deep downfield to Omari Evans for 55 yards late in the half, setting up Wallace's second score. Evans deftly pushed off to catch Allar's underthrown ball, but Allar still saw the quick-strike opportunity with Evans able to get free downfield.
Drew Allar thrives in Penn State's new, explosive offense
Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki asked plenty of Allar. He directed sets with three tights ends, two running backs, a guard (Ioane) in motion and multiple formations. For the most part, Allar handled all this skillfully. What's more, he took shots downfield.
Allar maximized his 217 yards passing, going 5 for 7 on passing attempts of 15+ yards and completing two of 50 or more. Penn State finished with seven pass plays of 15+ yards, a huge improvement in the explosive-play stat box. That opened the run game, and Singleton took advantage.
Singleton had two carries of 40 yards, marking a fresh start after last season, when the back didn't produce a 20-yard carry until the regular-season finale against Michigan State. The junior finished with 114 yards on 13 carries.
Harrison Wallace III is WR1
Before the season, Penn State receiver Harrison Wallace III commanded the WR1 designation. "I feel like I’m there," Wallace said. "I’m ready. From the work I’ve put in, the things I’ve had to go through, it’s time."
Wallace put up in the first half, catching five passes for 117 yards and two scores that demonstrated the breadth of his talent. On the first, Wallace broke contain against West Virginia's defense to go 50 yards to the end zone. And with six seconds left in the half, Wallace fought off a West Virginia defensive back for an 18-yard touchdown on a corner fade.
Wallace caught Allar's first four completions and was targeted on six of his first seven throws. Wallace made West Virginia pay for a secondary lapse on his touchdown. He's a weapon.
Beau Pribula, feature player
The backup quarterback became a complementary piece in Penn State's offense, taking targeted snaps, including an attempted 2-point converion after the opening touchdown. Pribula ran an option with running back Nicholas Singleton, to convert a fourth down, and ran for a first down. In the fourth quarter, he connected with tight end Tyler Warren for a 19-yard touchdown. Kotelnicki promised that Pribula would be part of the offense. He most certainly was.
Penn State's defense gets stops
Under Manny Diaz last season, Penn State's defense compiled one of the nation's best stop rates. The Nittany Lions continued that Saturday trend with Tom Allen. Penn State's defense held West Virginia to six points on six first-half drives, three of which the Mountaineers pushed inside the Penn State 25-yard line.
The Mountaineers added a second-half touchdown drive, highlighted by Hudson Clement's gritty fourth-down catch, but even that required labor. CJ Donaldson finally scored on 3rd-and-goal from the 1-yard line.
West Virginia did convert some explosive plays, notably four receptions of 20+ yards, but struggled on third down and couldn't follow the big play with another. Penn State safeties Jaylen Reed and KJ Winston were exceptional, combining for 19 tackles, and the defense produced six for losses.
Elliott Washington II made sure the Nittany Lions didn't leave without an interception, getting the first of his career late in the fourth quarter.
Up next
Penn State hosts Bowling Green in its home opener Sept. 7 at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Big Ten Network.
