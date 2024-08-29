Nick Dawkins Takes His Place as Penn State's Center of Attention
Nick Dawkins always keeps his word. He says he was raised that way.
Since committing to Penn State in 2019, Dawkins has been a backup offensive lineman and special teams starter. His loyalty hasn’t wavered in his fifth season with the program.
“You can’t be at Penn State, see this community, see this atmosphere, see our fans, see how this team works, see the staff, see how much coach [James] Franklin invests in us and not want to be a part of this for as long as you can,” Dawkins said Tuesday.
On Saturday, Dawkins likely will step into Penn State's starting lineup for the first time. Dawkins has positioned himself to be the Nittany Lions’ starting center against West Virginia in the season opener. It would mark his first career start in his 27th game for Penn State and will come in a testing environment.
Dawkins will face noise and chaos in his first game as quarterback Drew Allar's primary center. West Virginia will be a difficult place to make a starting debut, but teammates said that Dawkins has earned the spot.
“He’s solidified himself as the big dog in there,” Penn State defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas said. “He’s done a tremendous job in leading them every single day in what they do, how they work, how they approach the game, their film study. So he’s been doing a tremendous job.”
During his first four seasons at Penn State, Dawkins marinated behind future NFL draft picks Michal Menet, Juice Scruggs and Hunter Nourzad. He played in 11 games, primarily on special teams, in 2021 and spent the 2022 season sidelined with an injury that limited him to two games and prompted a redshirt.
After Nourzad’s departure, Dawkins entered the offseason as Penn State’s most experienced center, despite never logging a start in his career. Since then, J-Thomas said Dawkins has “really taken control” of the offensive line room. Franklin has watched Dawkins' ascension for four years, which culminated with him earning the starting role and a team captaincy this season.
"Nick is just really smart, really charismatic and isn’t afraid to lead by [his] actions and verbally, which you don’t see as much anymore with young men, that they‘re wiling tpo speak up and challenge their teammates," Franklin said. "... He's able to do that because he holds himself to that standard which I think everybody respects. He’s been really good. When you have intelligence and charisma and you've earned the respect of the team, players and coaches, it puts you in position to be able to do that. I think he’s going to have a really good year for us."
Of being named a captain, Dawkins called it one of the greatest honors a football player can receive.
“Penn State means so much to me, Penn State football means so much to me, the guys in the locker room mean so much to me, so for them to vote me to lead this team, I felt just so honored and so fortunate to have that opportunity,” Dawkins said.
While he has upped his game on the field, Dawkins’ approach off -field has impacted his teammates.
“When you think of a leader, I’m thinking Nick Dawkins in every aspect,” safety, and fellow captain, KJ Winston said. “I’m not thinking just football. I’m thinking life and everything. When it’s just being in the locker room, if you need somebody to talk about something with life and real stuff, Nick Dawkins is the guy to talk to.”
Winston described Dawkins as a smart guy with a lot of knowledge. Every time Dawkins says something, he says it in “the perfect way,” according to Winston.
Much of that wisdom comes from his family. Dawkins’ father, Darryl, played 14 years in the NBA. Dawkins changed his jersey number to 53 in 2022 to honor his father, who wore it during his professional basketball career. But Dawkins is intent on carving his own path. He has earned a bachelor's degree and is pursuing a graduate certificate in organization development. Dawkins served as president of Penn State's chapter of Lift For Life and, in 2023, participated in the WWE's "Next in Line" initiative.
This season for Penn State, Dawkins intends to be a leader on and off the field.
“There's so many great leaders ahead of me that passed down something to me that I am in debt to them,” Dawkins said. “I truly, truly plan to uphold that to them because I gave them my word, too.”
More Penn State Football
Penn State's long 2024 road brings no shortage of drama
Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki faces familiar opponent in Penn State debut
How the Nittany Lions are preparing for a "challenging" environment at West Virginia
Sam Woloson has covered Penn State Athletics for the past three years and is currently the managing editor of The Daily Collegian student newspaper. His work has also appeared in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Huntingdon Daily News and Rivals. Follow him on X @sam_woloson.