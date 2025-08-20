Penn State AD Pat Kraft Backs Big Ten Pitch for Possible 28-Team Playoff
STATE COLLEGE | After just one year of the 12-team College Football Playoff, the Big Ten already is discussing an expansion to perhaps 28 teams, and Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft likes the idea. Several national outlets have reported on Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti’s proposal, which CBS Sports called a “radical idea." But Kraft called it an “interesting concept.”
“It got out sooner than probably Tony [Petitti] wanted it to get out,” Kraft said in a press conference Tuesday. “Tony is very open with us, so we had seen it in a very rough format. I think it’s an interesting concept. I like it, personally. I think it creates a lot of excitement for the regular season.”
Kraft said that Big Ten conversations are in the early stages, but the idea has upside. For instance, Kraft said that adding as many as 16 teams to the playoffs would make the regular season more important and exciting.
This season, Penn State plays Nevada, FIU and Villanova, which ESPN ranked as the easiest Power 4 non-conference schedule in the country. With more playoff breathing room, teams might be more inclined to schedule bigger non-conference games.
“I do think it allows you to focus on your entire schedule a little bit more," Kraft said. "Right now, you've got to win games, ... and if you’re going to challenge yourself, how is the [CFP selection] committee going to look at you?”
Automatic qualifiers also have been a big debate within the playoff format, which Kraft acknowledged. But he added that didn’t “want to spill the beans” on what that might look like in the 28-team scenario.
The College Football Playoff is seeing some adjustments in 2025. Like last year, the five highest-ranked conference champions earn automatic bids. However, the four highest-ranked conference champions no longer automatically receive the top four seeds and first-round byes. Instead, the field will be seeded per the final CFP rankings.
Kraft was asked about the selection committee and said that “the scrutiny is insane” regarding its role in the playoffs and having to judge so many factors through the season. For instance, the SEC plays fewer conference games compared to the Big Ten (which Penn State coach James Franklin has noted often) and also gets more favorable weather late in the season.
“I’m a Big Ten football guy, but playing in 70-degree weather or 65-degree weather, and playing in negative-two or 10 degrees, with wind is blowing in your face, [is different]," Kraft said. "We’ll watch a Nebraska-Iowa game at the end of the year, like they can’t throw the ball. I say that because there’s all of these other factors that the committee has to judge.”
Adding more teams also could change conference-championship weekend in early December. Kraft said that he hopes the Power 4 conference commissioners can discuss the matter soon.
“This is so early, but I do appreciate Tony’s creativity in that space,” Kraft said. “But, my perspective? I like it. Let’s go play games, let’s go have a tournament that we can go and compete in. Look, we're always trying to be a top seed [at Penn State]. So we're trying to get home games and make sure that we can be the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 [seed].
"So from an AD perspective, I think it's interesting. I hope that we can continue to move it forward. And like I said, it's just an early idea, but the commissioners have to come together and figure that out. But I'm open to anything, really.”